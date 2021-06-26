Skoda Will Have 3 New Electric Cars – All Below the Enyaq iV – Until 2030

Audi already said that it would present its last vehicle with a combustion engine in 2026. Volkswagen is investing heavily in electric cars. The only company in the group that was yet to disclose its electric mobility plans was Skoda, but that came to an end thanks to Thomas Schäfer. The company’s CEO announced the “Next Level – Skoda Strategy 2030,” and an essential part of it is presenting at least three new electric cars until 2030.
According to Schäfer, all three EVs will sit below the Enyaq iV. The most obvious one is the Enyaq iV Coupé, which is still waiting to make its premiere. Although it will technically have the same length as the Enyaq iV, it will offer less room, which may make it cost less than the electric crossover currently in dealerships. If Skoda did not count it, the company could be talking about its versions for the ID.3, the ID.2, and the ID.1.
There were some doubts about Skoda ever selling its version of the ID.3. However, the C-segment hatchback segment is still too relevant in Europe to ignore, so it would be weird for the company not to have an EV offering in that market slot when Volkswagen and Seat do.
The ID.2 will be a B-segment crossover, like the guys from the Dutch website Autovisie already anticipated. It will be built over the MEB Lite, a cheaper electric car platform that Skoda is helping to develop. We have no idea how the Czech company will name its version of it.
Finally, the ID.1 is a complete mystery. We have seen no images of it for any of Volkswagen’s brands. Not even a teaser, as Seat released one for its ID.2. All we know is that it will also use the MEB Lite platform, also known as MEB Entry.
The other targets for Skoda are to reduce carbon emissions by 50%, increase its profit margins, grow more in markets such as India, Russia, and North Africa, and be prepared for the EV shift. The company believes 50% to 70% of all new car sales in 2030 will be for electric vehicles, and it wants to turn its home country, Czechia, into an electromobility hub to save jobs and create new ones.
