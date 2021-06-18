2021 Skoda Enyaq iV Undercuts the VW ID.4 by £155 in the UK

3 Skoda Caters to Electric Dynamism With the Introduction of Enyaq Sportline iV

Subsequent to its 2020 presentation, the Skoda Enyaq iV has officially arrived at retailers in the United Kingdom. The electric compact crossover is offered with two battery sizes, in the Loft, Lodge, Lounge, Suite, ecoSuite and SportLine trim levels. 7 photos



The Enyaq iV Loft comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, 13-inch infotainment system, satellite navigation, rain-sensing wipers and dusk-sensing headlights, and 8-speaker audio. The better equipped Lodge, Lounge, Suite and ecoSuite variants have recommended retail prices of £34,660 ($48,368), £34,860 ($48,647), £34,910 ($48,717) and £34,995 ($48,835) respectively.



For the



The 2021 Enyaq iV 60 Nav specification is equipped with a 62 kWh battery pack, and has a 412–km (256-mile) range on the WLTP cycle. The Enyaq iV 80 comes with an 82 kWh battery and offers up to 536 km (333 miles) on a full charge, depending on the driving style and outside temperature.



For the 2021 Enyaq iV SportLine 80, interested parties are looking at a minimum of £42,900 ($59,867), as per Skoda's official UK website. This version sports more aggressive styling on the outside, rides a bit lower than the lesser specs, and gets standard full LED matrix headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, Alcantara and leather upholstery inside, heated front sports seats, and three-spoke heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

One of three aftersales care packages are available for the Czech electric crossover with German DNA. The 'Small' covers essential servicing, such as fluid, dust and pollen filter changes, and includes a 24/7 dedicated service that covers breakdowns and recoveries. The 'Medium' adds all routine maintenance items, like the brake, suspension and cooling repairs, electric system maintenance and all fluid top-ups, and the 'Large' includes wheel alignment, geometry check, wheel balance, puncture repair and tire replacement.

