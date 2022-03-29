Ferrari “Modena SP4” Imagines the Icona Future After Monza SP1/2 and Daytona SP3

All Tifosi eyes are currently on Ferrari’s cool Formula One battle between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen but that does not mean we should also neglect their street fairings. Especially the ones that are as close as possible to the track, both in terms of performance and exclusivity.
After just two races, Ferrari is (finally) back on top in F1 with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. taking the first two spots in the drivers’ standings and leading flatly the constructors’ championship. However, there is a long season ahead of us (with another 21 races), and people also need to start thinking outside the (pit) box.
Ferrari is diligently preparing for the arrival of their very first five-door model in the form of the all-new Purosangue ultra-luxury high-performance crossover SUV, in the real world. Meanwhile, the virtual automotive realm is taking care of matters related to the heart, not the money-grabbing business pattern. At least, that is the feeling perspiring from a recent digital styling project.
Penned by Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, the CGI expert has cooked up an enticing unofficial look at the next SP iteration in the company’s highly-exclusive, limited-edition Icona series. As a reminder, Ferrari has already revealed a trio of versions (they could do an OG-style Hollywood franchise now) called Monza SP1 and SP2, as well as the Daytona SP3.
Interestingly, there is subliminal logic behind the author’s desire to portray the unofficial “Modena SP4” as a traditional two-door, mid-engined coupe. While the Monza SP1 was a one-seat speedster and the SP2 was its less egotistical two-seat sibling, Ferrari started partially covering the next Daytona SP3 iteration with a Targa top.
Now, if logic helps, the next Icona series apparition might very well be a completely covered Coupe much in the same vein as this unofficial creation. However, do take everything you see in this singular yet enticing POV with a healthy dose of salt because the futuristic design may not be OEM-approved. Besides, Ferrari just unleashed the 2023 Daytona SP3 into the wild and those 599 examples will take a while to be manufactured.
