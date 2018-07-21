autoevolution
 

Ferrari 812 Superfast Drifting In the Italian Alps Is a Stairway to Heaven

21 Jul 2018, 9:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With the 812 Superfast, Ferrari has refined the V12 recipe to a level that is difficult to imagine. As such, we enjoy bringing you samples of the super-GT's might, with the one we have here focusing on the slip angle potential of the machine.
5 photos
Ferrari 812 Superfast Drifting In the Italian AlpsFerrari 812 Superfast Drifting In the Italian AlpsFerrari 812 Superfast Drifting In the Italian AlpsFerrari 812 Superfast Drifting In the Italian Alps
As those of you who are tuned into our hooning tales might have figured out by now, this stunt comes from the aficionado who likes to call himself powerslidelover.

The man hooned the hell out of the front-engined Fezza in the Italian Alsps, as you'll be able to notice in the clip at the bottom of the page - make sure to pay attention to the soundtrack, as this involves a surprise.

The aficionado has spent a serious amount of time behind the wheel of the 812 Superfast over the past few months, with the man now delivering his conclusions, which you can find accompanying the drifting footage below.

And we've selected our favorite for those of you who are in a hurry: "It doesn’t roll at all and it’s much better than the standard F12 and 599. Those were more unbalanced so between normal driving and fast driving you had to concentrate because the car rolled a bit and you felt the weight transfer so you had to lift off in the chicanes. Also drifting you felt the weight transfer and it was rather tricky. The 812 instead it feels exactly like the F12 TDF, light , agile and very stable, with the plus of having softer suspensions. Ferrari did a great job and it’s the first standard V12 series that I love to drive like I do with the limited lighter versions,"

Speaking of 812 Superfast adventures, here's powerslidelover doing the tail-out dance on Mugello.

As for the straight-line shenanigans delivered by the piece of Maranello, we've already shown you the toy going from standstill to 186 mph (make that 300 km/h).


 

#PSLReview #812Superfast I’ve used the 812 quite a bit in the past months, in the snow with winter tyres, on the road with summer tyres and on track. Fell in love with It immediately. Great design and I love how it drives. It’s a grand touring car as you can drive it for a 1000km trip in a day in absolute relax. In sport it’s very comfortable and you can talk to the passenger whispering. The only difference from the other cars is that you can do this while cruising at 280km/h. It’s so powerful that every time you floor it you reach 330km/h, in the same time that you reach 270 with other cars, even without downshifting. Then if you switch to race mode or esc off it is very stable, reactive and fast changing directions. It doesn’t roll at all and it’s much better than the standard F12 and 599. Those were more unbalanced so between normal driving and fast driving you had to concentrate because the car rolled a bit and you felt the weight transfer so you had to lift off in the chicanes. Also drifting you felt the weight transfer and it was rather tricky. The 812 instead it feels exactly like the F12 TDF, light , agile and very stable, with the plus of having softer suspensions. On track it’s much better than what I thought, if you drive it fast, without wanting to slide, it doesn’t. It has an incredible turn in, then you can immediately get on the gas and make it slide enough to straighten immediately the steering wheel without losing time oversteering. When you want to make it smoke though you can blind anyone behind you with just a tad more of gas. @ferrari did a great job and it’s the first standard V12 series that I love to drive like I do with the limited lighter versions. Ps. Listen to that up shift. 🎬@nicolodega #Ferrari #DrivingFerrari #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Jul 20, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

Ferrari 812 Superfast Ferrari drifting V12
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch Stealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return MissionStealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return Mission
To SUV or Not to SUV Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tank Vs. Well How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 