Ferrari 812 Superfast Drifting In the Italian Alps Is a Stairway to Heaven

#PSLReview #812Superfast I’ve used the 812 quite a bit in the past months, in the snow with winter tyres, on the road with summer tyres and on track. Fell in love with It immediately. Great design and I love how it drives. It’s a grand touring car as you can drive it for a 1000km trip in a day in absolute relax. In sport it’s very comfortable and you can talk to the passenger whispering. The only difference from the other cars is that you can do this while cruising at 280km/h. It’s so powerful that every time you floor it you reach 330km/h, in the same time that you reach 270 with other cars, even without downshifting. Then if you switch to race mode or esc off it is very stable, reactive and fast changing directions. It doesn’t roll at all and it’s much better than the standard F12 and 599. Those were more unbalanced so between normal driving and fast driving you had to concentrate because the car rolled a bit and you felt the weight transfer so you had to lift off in the chicanes. Also drifting you felt the weight transfer and it was rather tricky. The 812 instead it feels exactly like the F12 TDF, light , agile and very stable, with the plus of having softer suspensions. On track it’s much better than what I thought, if you drive it fast, without wanting to slide, it doesn’t. It has an incredible turn in, then you can immediately get on the gas and make it slide enough to straighten immediately the steering wheel without losing time oversteering. When you want to make it smoke though you can blind anyone behind you with just a tad more of gas. @ferrari did a great job and it’s the first standard V12 series that I love to drive like I do with the limited lighter versions. Ps. Listen to that up shift. 🎬@nicolodega #Ferrari #DrivingFerrari #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Jul 20, 2018 at 10:45am PDT