Ferrari 812 Superfast Drifting In the Italian Alps Is a Stairway to Heaven

As those of you who are tuned into our hooning tales might have figured out by now, this stunt comes from the aficionado who likes to call himself powerslidelover.The man hooned the hell out of the front-engined Fezza in the Italian Alsps, as you'll be able to notice in the clip at the bottom of the page - make sure to pay attention to the soundtrack, as this involves a surprise.The aficionado has spent a serious amount of time behind the wheel of the 812 Superfast over the past few months, with the man now delivering his conclusions, which you can find accompanying the drifting footage below.And we've selected our favorite for those of you who are in a hurry: "It doesn’t roll at all and it’s much better than the standard F12 and 599. Those were more unbalanced so between normal driving and fast driving you had to concentrate because the car rolled a bit and you felt the weight transfer so you had to lift off in the chicanes. Also drifting you felt the weight transfer and it was rather tricky. The 812 instead it feels exactly like the F12 TDF, light , agile and very stable, with the plus of having softer suspensions. Ferrari did a great job and it’s the first standard V12 series that I love to drive like I do with the limited lighter versions,"Speaking of 812 Superfast adventures, here's powerslidelover doing the tail-out dance on Mugello.As for the straight-line shenanigans delivered by the piece of Maranello, we've already shown you the toy going from standstill to 186 mph (make that 300 km/h).