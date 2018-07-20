Ferrari Four-Cylinder Engine Trademark Filed With The USPTO

Before the Dino V6 came to be along with the 2.9-liter V8 in the 308 and Mondial models, Ferrari experimented with four-cylinder internal combustion engines. Designed by Aurelio Lampredi in the early 1950s, the Lampredi engine family went on to power WSC racing cars, Formula Two, as well as Formula One single-seaters.

A 48-volt mild-hybrid engine with four cylinders capable of controlling the pitch of the exhaust sound? Now that’s something that Enzo Ferrari wouldn’t have thought possible back in his day. As for possible applications, Alfa Romeo and the The Lampredi family was then welcomed inline-six and V12 architectures, and following the Big America V12, Ferrari then shifted its focus on the Colombo V12 and subsequent flat-12 design. Fast-forward to the present day, and it appears that the Prancing Horse of Maranello is experimenting with four cylinders once again.Filed as patent number US20180202353 on January 16th, 2018, what you’re looking here is "a method to control an electronically-operated turbocharger in a supercharged internal combustion engine." Invented by Fabrizio Favaretto, the scheme shows a supercharger that's mechanically independent of the turbocharger.The turbocharger is located in the exhaust duct and operates an electric generator, whereas the supercharger is located in the intake duct and is operated by an electric motor. Why did Ferrari come up with such an intricate design, you might wonder?From the trademark filing, the control method works by "establishing when the intensity of the acoustic emission in the exhaust of the internal combustion engine needs to be increased; and reducing the mechanical power actually absorbed by the electric generator relative to the available mechanical power to increase the intensity of the acoustic emission in the exhaust of the internal combustion engine.”What this means is, Ferrari reduces turbo lag while increasing the exhaust sound to the aural pleasure of the driver and passersby. The faster the turbine wheel of the turbocharger spins in the exhaust duct, the louder the exhaust is. As for the generator that stores electricity, that energy is released to both the electric motor and electrically assisted compressor ( supercharger ) that forces air into the engine.A 48-volt mild-hybrid engine with four cylinders capable of controlling the pitch of the exhaust sound? Now that’s something that Enzo Ferrari wouldn’t have thought possible back in his day. As for possible applications, Alfa Romeo and the revival of the Dino have the biggest odds.