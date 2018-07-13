Russian Progress 70 Becomes Fastest Spacecraft to Reach the Space Station

James May Gives Richard Hammond a Ride in His Rosso Dino Ferrari 458 Speciale

Have you ever wondered what Grand Tour hosts Richard Hammond and James May (that's right, no Jeremy Clarkson this time) do when they're between shoots, back on British soil? 5 photos



This happens to be James May's Speciale, so we're not talking about a supercar used for some GT stunt. The machine is dressed in Rosso Dino, a color that strengthens its bond to the Prancing Horse heritage.



Captain Slow can be seen behind the wheel, while Hammond rides shotgun, but it seems that the two weren't simply driving around. As the YouTuber behind the video that documents the adventure states, the two were out to ensure the V8 machine passes its MoT (this is how the Brits label the mandatory tech inspection).



Perhaps due to all the car spotter pressure, the driver stayed true to the nickname mentioned above, taking off in what might seems like a pedetrian speed driving attempt.



We've had the pleasure to review the



Then again, once you get to fully stretch the mechanical legs of the



As for the handling part of the equation, the track special is as tail-happy as you'd imagine, with this generally being a top asset.



