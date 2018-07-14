autoevolution
 

Bonhams Breaks Auction Records by Selling over $40M Worth of Cars at Goodwood

14 Jul 2018, 10:51 UTC ·
by
While the Goodwood Festival of Speed is still enchanting crowds in West Sussex, some are already drawing the line and counting the money.
For auction house Bonhams, the event proved to be a very lucrative one. It said that during the annual sale at Goodwood, it managed to sell cars worth a whooping £32,046,159, or roughly the equivalent of over $43 million, at today's exchange rates.

The car that landed the most money was the 1961 Aston Martin MP209 DB4GT Zagato which landed a third of the entire value of the lot: £10,081,500 ($13 million). In the process, the car became the most valuable British car ever sold at European auction.

Of all the cars on the lot, Aston Martin was the absolute winner. Bonhams also sold the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Sports Saloon from James Bond movie GoldenEye for £2,017,500 ($2.6 million).

In the process of getting all that money, Bonhams reports having broken several world records. The most valuable BMW ever sold under the hammer at auction was, for instance, the 1957 BMW 507 Roadster once owned by John Surtees.

The auction also saw the sale of several other exclusive cars, including a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT PF Coupé, 1954 AC Ace Roadster, and a 1977 Porsche 911S.

'We are simply blown away by today's results,” said in a statement Bonhams' chairman James Knight. “We are simply blown away by today's results. This is our 50th sale at Goodwood - which happens to coincide with the silver anniversary of The Festival of Speed – and it was the perfect celebration of classic and collectors' motor cars.“

“The world records that we set today are indicative of the continued market desire for the historically significant motor cars with impeccable provenance such as '2 VEV' and the John Surtees BMW 507.”

Bonhams did not release details about the identity of the people who made the purchases.
bonhams 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed auction aston martin Ferrari
