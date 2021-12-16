Family-Owned 1964 Pontiac Catalina Is a Stunning Survivor, Hits the Drag Strip

Introduced in 1950 as a trim level for the Chieftain, the Pontiac Catalina became a stand-alone model in 1959. The nameplate soldiered on until 1981, but two generations stand out.
I'm talking about the second- and third-generation Catalina, which was produced from 1961 to 1970 with big V8 engines sourced from the company's muscle cars. But many people don't know that the Catalina gained muscle car status long before the more iconic GTO arrived.
It happened in 1962 when Pontiac offered its then-new 421-cubic-inch (6.9-liter) Super Duty V8 designed for NASCAR and drag racing in the full-size coupe. It was joined by a lightweight version in 1963 before GM ordered both Pontiac and Chevrolet to put an end to their factory-supported racing efforts.
A homologation special, the Super Duty is the rarest and most valuable Catalina ever built. These cars are valued at almost $500,000 and rarely pop up at car events or public auctions. The 1964 Catalina you are about to see below is not a Super Duty, but it's just as cool. Because it's a family-owned survivor that looks stunning inside and out.
Recently brought to stretch its wheels at Byron Dragway, this late second-generation Catalina has been with the same family since new. The current owner took his driver's license test in this car and took care of it ever since he got it from his grandfather.
The two-door hardtop has only 43,800 miles (70,489 km) on the odo, a low number for an almost 60-year-old car. And needless to say, it's not in pristine shape. It's missing some chrome trim and the engine bay needs a bit of cleaning, but it's a stunning survivor. Seriously, you won't see many 1964 Catalina like this out there.
So what's it doing at the drag strip, you ask? Is this a sleeper in disguise that's looking to set a few benchmarks? Not at all. The car is bone-stock and the owner simply wants to see how fast it can run down the quarter-mile.
Since it's not a Super Duty car, this Poncho is fitted with the other V8 engine offered by GM for the second generation: the 389-cubic-inch (6.4-liter). This mill came in various setups and output ranging from 230 to 330 horsepower. Being a two-barrel version, the V8 cranks out 267 horses.
Far from impressive compared to other Pontiac powerplants from the era, but enough to put the Catalina into the 16-second bracket down the quarter-mile. Not bad for a full-size coupe tipping the scales at more than 3,800 pounds (1,724 kg).
Watch this prized classic do a couple of quarter-mile runs against modern vehicles in the video below.
