Wheelie '68 Ford Mustang 398 FE Drags Chevy Tri-Five for Classic Bragging Rights

The first-generation Ford Mustang is and probably always will be extremely popular. Case in point. Here's a 1968 example that’s been enjoying life on and around the racetrack for around half a century. Alongside the same owner/ race driver. Now that’s a story worth telling.According to the videographer behind the Race Your Ride account on YouTube, Steve McQueen’s legendary car chase scene from 1968’s Bullitt had a profound influence on one Duane Renz of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. He apparently took possession of a 1968 Mustang Fastback unit back in 1971, as per the opening title card. And he naturally played a little with the Blue Oval As such, after 50 years of ownership, the ‘Stang is a bit different from its original 302ci V8 self. He still has the car even today, although it has now become an open trailer queen to protect the assets. Still, this is no “high tech or high dollar operation,” just a man and his race car. The latter is now equipped with a neat 398ci FE big-block Ford engine packing Brodix aluminum heads, a Demon carburetor atop, as well as many other goodies.Do check the presentation first because this is one car made with passion – not with a money-grabbing focus. And it shows, even though we’re only getting a testing glimpse of the Mustang that usually competes in the Pro Eliminator class during events at Byron Dragway in Byron, Illinois. Still, this Blue Oval likes to put on a show every time it has the chance.As such, the wheel standing start is a must during each race. The action kicks off at the 2:29 mark when the Mustang faces off with a beautiful Tri-Five and easily defeats it for classic car bragging rights. Then it’s off to a couple of mixed results, with an additional wheelie, followed by a winning high ten-second pass, as well as a cool loss against an even better-prepared foe...