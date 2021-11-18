Rick Ross Flaunts 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air in Impeccable Condition on Jay Leno’s Garage

When you have a collection of over 100 cars, you’d think it’d be hard to even remember what you own. But Rick Ross has many versions of the same car – the vintage Chevrolet Bel Air, which is definitely his favorite. This time, he flaunted one of the many on Jay Leno’s Garage.
If you know anything about Rick Ross is that he really loves cars. Even though the rapper got his driver’s license at 45 years old, he already had one of the biggest car collections before he officially got permission to drive.
Taking the car theme to his work, he owns a record label called Maybach Group (an homage to the Mercedes-Benz-owned luxury sub-brand), and he’s affiliated with a drink called Belaire.
Out of his 100+ car collection, he has a favorite for sure: the Chevrolet Bel Air. Now the rapper and businessman has just introduced one of the many versions he's got on Jay Leno’s Garage, which has been hinted at for a very long time now.
In an episode that aired on Wednesday night, Ross hopped behind the wheel of a car in impeccable condition, a 1957 red Bel Air. The entire show featured many other famous names, including Gabriel Iglesias, Joe Mantegna, Teri Hatcher, Bob Saget, and Kari Byron.
During the episode, he showed his Chevrolet and took it out for a spin. During the drive, Jay Leno interviewed the rapper from a different ride, an Oldsmobile Toronado, and talked about his musical inspirations and more.
He revealed that the first car he ever owned was a gift from his grandfather. He explained: "It was a 1976 Caprice. It was sky blue, all original, I loved it to death."
So now you know, this is how Rick Ross’ love affair with Chevrolet began. The rapper owns multiple versions of the Bel Air, in different colors, including red and mint. Because, when you love something, you need backups. Lots of them. That's if you can afford them like Rick Ross does.
