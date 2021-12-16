Max Verstappen Sells His Honda Civic Type R for Charity, Drives It One Last Time

Now that he’s World Champion after his latest Formula 1 win, Max Verstappen will be upgrading to a new car. So, he’s doing the right thing and selling his current “work” car, a Honda Civic Type R. The Dutch driver will be donating the money to charity.
Max Verstappen is one of the most talked-about people on Earth right now, and rightfully so. The 24-year-old managed to get his first Formula One World Championship, and his career has nowhere to go but up.
Now the racing driver is doing his bit as he put up his car up for sale. So far, there are no official specs on his Honda Civic Type R, as it will go on sale on CarNext on December 23 for €33,333 (approximately $37,000), with all the proceeds going to the Wings for Life non-profit foundation. The official reveal of his ride will be on December 17.
Verstappen said about the sale: “I’m very pleased that I can sell my car for such a good cause as Wings for Life. And to make sure the sale is in good hands, I’m doing it together with my partner CarNext. For a final goodbye to the car, I took it for one last drive, as you can see in the campaign. I hope the new owner will enjoy the car as much as I did.”
The interior of his Honda Civic Type R features two-tone black with red accents, and, in the promotional video, the racing driver signs his name on the dashboard. The exterior is white, but most likely has seen some customization. The odometer reads 58,048 kilometers (36,069 miles).
With quite an aggressive look from stock, the Type R puts out some strong numbers. Under the hood, you have a 2.0-liter I4, mated to – purists' favorite – a six-speed manual transmission. The unit delivers 316 horsepower (320 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque at 2,500-4,500 rpm, making the car with front-wheel drive run from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 169 mph (272 kph). But it seems that Verstappen's underwent various mods.
As he just arrived home, Max Verstappen was received with applause and orange smoke as he drove an orange Acura NSX, so he won’t be completely car-less after selling this one.
Verstappen’s Honda Civic makes the perfect Christmas gift, and one can only imagine how much you can get if you resell it.
