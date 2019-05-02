Extra-Wide Cooper JCW GP Spied at Nurburgring as Fastest MINI Ever

More on this:

1 2020 Honda Civic Type R Lapping Nurburgring Hard, Turbo Dominates the Sound

2 2021 Mercedes C-Class Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Has AWD

3 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied at the Nurburgring, Sounds Just Like the Old One

4 2020 Audi RS6 Spied at the Nurburgring, Sounds Angry About the S6 Getting V6

5 Renault Megane RS Trophy-R Looks Hardcore With Vented Hood and Stripped Interior