2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied at the Nurburgring, Sounds Just Like the Old One

The Audi RS7 is a household name in the performance four-door market. However, unlike the AMG E-Class or BMW M5, it only has a few years of heritage behind it. So we're pleasantly surprised that Audi is keeping the formula largely the same for the all-new 2020 model.

3 photos



Regardless, we have fresh spy footage of the mighty Sportback, captured this week at the Nurburgring test track. For some reason, Audi has both a fully built-up RS7 with camouflage and a regular A7 with just the exhaust. But both of them sound exactly like the old model. And with the S7 switching to V6 engines, it's the only way to enjoy the soundtrack of the eight-cylinder gods.



At first glance, exterior styling is quite similar, but Audi's design boss has moved everything around a bit. For example, the grille is wider and more geometric, while the "quattro" badging at the bottom is now pointed up.



Of course, you can't make an RS model without fender flares and lowered suspension. We've also got massive side skirts and a more prominent rear diffuser, much like that on



Thanks to their new platform, both cars have a serious tech infusion. We expect the 48-volt electrical system to power active anti-roll bars, possibly even an electric supercharger to reduce lag. The only thing regular A7 models have is that autonomous driving tech. But do you really want to take your hands off the wheel in something this powerful?



