2021 Mercedes C-Class Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Has AWD

AWD

This is not some race car version of the sedan. Track testing is done purely for reliability, as it's said one mile on the Nordschleife is as hard on a car as ten in the real world. Surprisingly, we can also see four prop shafts peaking out, so the prototype is fitted withA lot has changed in the European automotive market over the past couple of years, and things are only going to get weirder until the next C-Class comes out, probably towards the end of 2021. For example, every model should be electrified in some way, as Daimler needs to eke out every advantage it can in battle with CO2.Also, it's rumored that the alliance between Daimler and Renault-Nissan may stop, so the C-Class probably won't use any of those French-borrowed powertrains like the A-Class. So all those rumors about a 1.3-liter under the hood of the W206 might not come true.Still, Mercedes is now pretty good at green tech, even without downsizing. For example, the C-Class is currently a rare member of the diesel-electric PHEV club. And battery technology currently being developed could offer up to 100 km/h of range per charge. There's even a rumor about a hybrid 2-litermodel which we hope won't come true.When it comes to design, the W206 generation looks way different. It follows the new design language of the W223 S-Class, which hasn't even been revealed yet. The body is wider and a bit lower, while more extensive use of aluminum for the outer panels will help keep the weight off.