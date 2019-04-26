2020 Honda Civic Type R Lapping Nurburgring Hard, Turbo Dominates the Sound

The Civic Type R super hatchback has been around since 2017. Thus, Honda is working on its usual mid-life facelift, and two test prototypes for the potent new 2020 model have been filmed at the Nurburgring track.

3 photos



Most of the YouTube comments feel the same way as we do: it's a little more muted compared to the 2017 or 2018 models. But it could just be the Nurburgring sucking up all the cool sounds and leaving only some turbo noises.



At the same time, this could just be the setup Honda has chosen or the impact of GPF technology. Back in 2017, Hideki Matsumoto, chief engineer for the Civic line, said he wanted to diversify the range a bit by offering a powerful, hardcore model and a softer one with a GT setup.



Neither of these prototypes is a classy grand tourer, but the yellow one may be more hardcore, with a possible carbon fiber roof and carbon fiber hood scoop. But the extra speed probably won't be achieved through big engine changes, meaning the American model will still produce 306-hp while the European one will be rated at 320 HP .



Styling changes include new front and rear fascias, which seem to have winglets instead of mesh for those controversial fake air vents. Also, Honda may decide to change the look of the headlights, as it did with the facelifts of the previous two Civic hatchback models in Europe.



The refreshed Type R should go on sale towards the end of 20219 and have a 2-year shelf life. A new Civic hatchback, made in the US of A, is slated for 2021.



