New BMW 330i M Sport Has M Performance Parts and Sunset Orange Paint

After several years in development, the new BMW 3 Series sedan came out last year. And while some of the hype generated around its powertrains wasn't justified, it's still the best car in this segment.
Every year, the Bavarians sell hundreds of thousands of these sedans, and the biggest slice is eaten up by the executive car fleets. This results in a sea of boring gray and black models with tiny wheels and lack-luster engines.

But over in Abu Dhabi, where the biggest BMW dealership in the world resides, the 3 Series got treated like sedan royalty. Right now, you're not going to find a more interesting version of the G20 generation, though that's probably going to change by the end of the year.

Doing everything they can to make it different, the peeps over in Abu Dhabi started out with the M Sport model, which is a body kit that's accompanied by a few other changes. The color chosen is the bright Sunset Orange Metallic, a kind of burnt orange that costs about $600 to order.

The 330i also switches to black chrome for the grille and all the major trim bits. Three of the vertical bars have been done in the typical BMW M colors, probably the only thing we don't like about this project. But the sports treatment also continues with the 20-inch Y-spoke Ferric Grey and Matte Black wheels and M Performance accessory parts, the rear diffuser and front chin spoiler plus the carbon mirror caps. There's more carbon parts like this in the catalog, and we're curious why where weren't chosen.

The interior is nothing noteworthy, a combination of black leather and aluminum. While the M people offer OBD software remaps for the 330i, this model is probably stock, which means it's making 258 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.
