Evangelina Is a Ford Transit Van Turned Tiny Home, Great for a Family of Four

It’s amazing to see how people can turn small spaces into little slices of heaven. This Ford Transit was transformed into a cozy little house on wheels for a family of four. The van includes tons of space-saving solutions, providing just enough room for everyone.
For some, turning compact RVs into tiny homes is a lot of fun since they have to get creative with how they use the limited space. Chad and Janelle first started out their tiny journey with a small house that they designed during the pandemic. Then, they converted an old travel trailer and a toy hauler. The two were planning to keep the toy hauler, but the camper van came along.
Renovating it was challenging since this was their first van conversion. But the result is incredible. The tiny home on wheels, which they named Evangelina, is pretty compact. However, it offers enough living space for them and their sons, Maxwell and Rexton.
At the rear is Chad and Janelle’s bedroom. This area includes a fixed queen-size bed with a massive garage underneath. The garage can be accessed both from the inside and the outside, allowing them to carry bigger items such as bikes whenever they want. But that’s not the only storage area in this van. Above the bed are several cabinets that they use to put away their clothes.
And if you walk a few steps toward the front, you’ll see a large bench that also comes with storage underneath. That’s a multifunctional area that serves as the living room during the day. But at night, it becomes the boys’ bedroom. The bench pulls out into a spacious bed, allowing Maxwell and Rexton to sleep comfortably.
Across the living room is a kitchen that has everything Chad and Janelle need. It is equipped with a sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, and a small refrigerator. It also has several cabinets, drawers, and a little pull-out pantry.
Evangelina has a bathroom as well, which includes a beautiful full-size shower. It also features a portable toilet that they can take out whenever they want to have more space in the shower. Above the cockpit is a little storage area. That’s where they keep their toiletries and extra stuff that doesn’t have a place in the van.
Recently, Chad and Janelle offered a full tour of their tiny home to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. If you want to find out more about Evangelina, you can click the video attached down below.
