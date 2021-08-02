Europe’s 2022 Honda HR-V Ready To Go to War With the Volkwagen Taigo

More on this:

1 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Vs VW Golf GTI Clubsport 45 - FWD for the Win

2 2022 Honda HR-V e:HEV Becomes the Sole Offering in Europe, Has 52.3 MPG Economy

3 2021 VW Taigo Revealed, Because Europe Needs a New Coupe SUV

4 Honda Unveils New HR-V e:HEV Hybrid, Coming to Europe Later This Year

5 JDM-Spec Honda Vezel Shows the All-New Way Forward for Global 2022 HR-V