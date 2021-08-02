Europe’s 2022 Honda HR-V Ready To Go to War With the Volkwagen Taigo

Did you think the first-ever Volkswagen Taigo is the only subcompact crossover coupe offered in Europe? Well, then, you forgot about the 2022 Honda HR-V then, which has gone down the ‘more stylish’ route.
Officially launched in the United Kingdom today (August 2), almost half a year after it was unveiled for Europe, and with deliveries set to kick off toward the end of 2021, the new Honda HR-V is offered in the e:HEV specification only.
The hybrid powertrain consists of the 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine, two electric motors, and a small lithium-ion battery pack. The total output is rated at 129 HP (131 PS / 96 kW) and the peak torque stands at 187 lb-ft (253 Nm).
This configuration allows it to return 52 mpg UK (43.3 mpg US / 5.4 l/100 km) on the WLTP combined cycle, and emit 122 g/km of CO2.
Sporting a sleeker silhouette than its predecessor, the 2022 Honda HR-V kicks off from £26,960 ($37,470) in the Elegance trim level, which has LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, and smartphone connectivity.
The Advance follows it, from £29,210 ($40,595), adding a power tailgate, synthetic leather and fabric upholstery, and heated steering wheel.
For the Advance Style trim level, customers are looking at a minimum of £31,660 ($44,000). This specification adds unique details such as the two-tone exterior paint finish and orange accents inside, as well as premium audio system.
Those who would rather lease than buy will be able to get it from £269 ($375) per month, from Honda Finance Europe Plc.
Depending on the chosen model, customers will also get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a few other gizmos. Moreover, like Honda’s entire modern lineup, the 2022 HR-V is equipped with the Honda Sensing suite of safety gear, which assists drivers on their daily journeys.
The hybrid powertrain consists of the 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine, two electric motors, and a small lithium-ion battery pack. The total output is rated at 129 HP (131 PS / 96 kW) and the peak torque stands at 187 lb-ft (253 Nm).
This configuration allows it to return 52 mpg UK (43.3 mpg US / 5.4 l/100 km) on the WLTP combined cycle, and emit 122 g/km of CO2.
Sporting a sleeker silhouette than its predecessor, the 2022 Honda HR-V kicks off from £26,960 ($37,470) in the Elegance trim level, which has LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, and smartphone connectivity.
The Advance follows it, from £29,210 ($40,595), adding a power tailgate, synthetic leather and fabric upholstery, and heated steering wheel.
For the Advance Style trim level, customers are looking at a minimum of £31,660 ($44,000). This specification adds unique details such as the two-tone exterior paint finish and orange accents inside, as well as premium audio system.
Those who would rather lease than buy will be able to get it from £269 ($375) per month, from Honda Finance Europe Plc.
Depending on the chosen model, customers will also get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a few other gizmos. Moreover, like Honda’s entire modern lineup, the 2022 HR-V is equipped with the Honda Sensing suite of safety gear, which assists drivers on their daily journeys.