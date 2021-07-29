2021 VW Taigo Revealed, Because Europe Needs a New Coupe SUV

When it comes to its high-riding vehicle portfolio, Volkswagen leaves no stone unturned, so say hello to Europe’s first-ever Taigo.
Billed as a coupe SUV, it’s more like a Polo on stilts, because it shares the MQB A0 platform of the supermini, which in turn is used by the T-Cross subcompact crossover.
Compared to the latter, the 2021 Volkswagen Taigo is a bit longer and wider, and has a 2,566 mm (101 in) wheelbase, 18 mm (0.7 in) longer than that of the Polo. By comparison, the Renault Arkana, which sits one segment above, has 2,720 mm (107 in) between the axles.
If you think you’ve seen it somewhere before, you’re not wrong, because it was launched last year in South America as the Nivus. And like its overseas sibling, it has a sloping roofline behind the B pillars that eats into the backseat headroom and trunk space.
The cockpit design is identical to that of the facelifted Polo. Thus, anyone familiar with the subcompact hatchback’s latest iteration will find themselves at home inside.
It features the MIB3 infotainment system with a standard 6.5-inch screen or an optional 9.2 inch one, smartphone integration, and digital instrument cluster. As options, future customers will be able to order it with touch-sensitive HVAC controls and a decent amount of safety gear via the IQ.Drive Pack.
Due to its MQB A0 construction, we’re not surprised to learn that Europeans will have to settle for front-wheel drive exclusively when it comes to the 2021 Taigo. When it goes on sale toward the end of the year, with deliveries kicking off in early 2022, it will launch with three gasoline engines, the 94 HP and 109 HP versions of the 1.0-liter turbo-three, and a 148 HP 1.5-liter four-pot.
Depending on the powertrain, it will get either a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.
Pricing will be announced in due course, but expect the Taigo to be a bit more expensive than the T-Cross, which starts at €19,870 ($23,482) in Germany.
