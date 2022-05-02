Erica Dixon and Lil Scrappy's Daughter Attends Prom, Has Photoshoot With a Tesla Model X

You all remember our prom. It was a time of dressing up to the nines, wearing your best shoes, getting your hair done, and, obviously, arriving in style. Erica Dixon and rapper Lil Scrappy’s daughter is no different, and she went to her prom in a Tesla Model X.
Not long ago, Lil Scrappy’s eldest daughter, Emani Richardson, whom he shares with Erica Dixon, had turned 17. Her famous parents, who seem to be great at co-parenting, threw her a big, lavish party, and treated her to a first-gen Audi Q5.
The two now got to enjoy their daughter going to her first prom. And decided to make it a night to remember.
For the event, Emani wore a long, gold dress and posed with her date in a grey Tesla Model X. Given its extravagant butterfly wings, the electric midsize SUV seemed perfect for a pre-prom photoshoot and the two looked amazing. Emani shared several pictures standing in front of the EV with its doors open and from the interior of the spacious car, which came with white seats.
The mid-size luxury crossover SUV was introduced in 2015 and is currently available in two versions. The standard Model X Long Range is put in motion by two electric motors (one sitting on the front axle, the other on the rear one), with an all-wheel drive setup. It can put out a peak power of 670 horsepower (679 ps) and the brand claims it manages to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph), with an EPA range of 330 mi (531 km), thanks to a 100-kWh lithium-ion battery.
The top range option is the Tri Motor Model X Plaid. It puts out 1,020 horsepower (1,034 ps), and Tesla Motors claims this one reaches 60 mph (96 mph) in 2.5 seconds, has a top speed of 163 mph (262 kph) and an estimated range of 311 mi (500 km), thanks to the same 100-kWh battery. Emani seemed to have chosen the more powerful option, which offers six seats over three rows. And it looked like the perfect ride to prom.
