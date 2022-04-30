Tesla Recalls a Model X Over a Missing Bracket, Will Replace the Vehicle

In production since 2015, the Model X still has plenty of issues, most of them originating from poor build quality. Take, for instance, the X we’ve covered only recently. Delivered in January, that car features loose third-row seats that may increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash.
The all-electric utility vehicle we’re covering today is a 2022 model with an even bigger issue. On February 25th, Tesla produced a handful of pre-production Model Xs without a body structure reinforcement bracket. Compliance testing demonstrated that these Xs don’t meet the minimum loading requirements of a couple of federal motor vehicle safety standards.
All of these vehicles, including the recalled unit, were placed on a containment hold until further assessment. On March 10th, Tesla introduced a body reinforcement bracket into Model X production. The handful of pre-production vehicles, including the recalled unit, were identified for bracket installation prior to release from the factory. On March 21st, “due to an operational oversight” as noted in the chronology of noncompliance, the recalled vehicle was released from the Fremont plant without the bracket.
The Model X was delivered to the customer on March 31st, and Tesla Quality was notified that the subject vehicle doesn’t meet the aforementioned safety standards on April 6th. The customer in question was contacted sometime after April 11st as per the Texas-based EV manufacturer.
Curiously enough, the attached report highlights June 6th as the planned owner notification date. In any case, this Model X won’t be remedied. As the headline implies, the vehicle will be replaced at no charge whatsoever.
Considering that a Model X is $114,990 before taxes and options, someone may have lost his or her job over this uncanny oversight. Speculation aside, Tesla noted that end-of-line technicians have been trained on containment holds. The attached report states that the automaker will implement a multi-approval process at the end of the line to release vehicles from a hold.
All of these vehicles, including the recalled unit, were placed on a containment hold until further assessment. On March 10th, Tesla introduced a body reinforcement bracket into Model X production. The handful of pre-production vehicles, including the recalled unit, were identified for bracket installation prior to release from the factory. On March 21st, “due to an operational oversight” as noted in the chronology of noncompliance, the recalled vehicle was released from the Fremont plant without the bracket.
The Model X was delivered to the customer on March 31st, and Tesla Quality was notified that the subject vehicle doesn’t meet the aforementioned safety standards on April 6th. The customer in question was contacted sometime after April 11st as per the Texas-based EV manufacturer.
Curiously enough, the attached report highlights June 6th as the planned owner notification date. In any case, this Model X won’t be remedied. As the headline implies, the vehicle will be replaced at no charge whatsoever.
Considering that a Model X is $114,990 before taxes and options, someone may have lost his or her job over this uncanny oversight. Speculation aside, Tesla noted that end-of-line technicians have been trained on containment holds. The attached report states that the automaker will implement a multi-approval process at the end of the line to release vehicles from a hold.