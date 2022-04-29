Quavo Relies on the Autopilot Feature on His Tesla Model X, Texts and Drives

Rapper Quavo is no stranger to insane customization, and this Tesla Model X is just that. Plus, he really trusts the Autopilot feature on it, because he shared how he rolls, preaching not to “text and drive” while he was... texting and driving.
On Thursday, April 28, rapper Quavo took it to social media with a video that shows him behind the wheel of his Tesla Model X. Captioned: “No Txtin And Drivin!,” the rapper does just that while the person who is filming from the passenger’s seat gives us a small glimpse of the red interior of Quavo’s highly customized ride.
The SUV had the Autopilot on, while Quavo did anything but pay attention to the road. The rapper, who is part of the hip-hop supergroup Migos (alongside Offset and Takeoff), is also the proud owner of the electric Tesla Model X. But since he usually rolls in custom-made rides, this SUV is no different.
In late 2020, Offset contacted famous car customization shop West Coast Customs to give his Model X an exclusive look. And they delivered, taking the electric SUV to a whole new level.
Ryan Friedlinghaus and his West Coast Customs team completely disassembled the Tesla to make sure every bit is covered in covered, painting it blood red all over. The interior comes with red leather and diamond stitching, because it’s Quavo. And it also received a new sound system.
Given how much Quavo loves Rolls-Royce, the Tesla even comes with stars on the ceiling, which is, obviously, also red. The Model X has been fitted with chrome Forgiato wheels, and you can check out the entire process in the video attached below.
We’ve previously talked about Quavo’s extensive and diverse car collection, which includes a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, among others.
But none of the previously mentioned has Autopilot that lets him text and drive, although he shouldn't. And he (hopefully) knows that.
The SUV had the Autopilot on, while Quavo did anything but pay attention to the road. The rapper, who is part of the hip-hop supergroup Migos (alongside Offset and Takeoff), is also the proud owner of the electric Tesla Model X. But since he usually rolls in custom-made rides, this SUV is no different.
In late 2020, Offset contacted famous car customization shop West Coast Customs to give his Model X an exclusive look. And they delivered, taking the electric SUV to a whole new level.
Ryan Friedlinghaus and his West Coast Customs team completely disassembled the Tesla to make sure every bit is covered in covered, painting it blood red all over. The interior comes with red leather and diamond stitching, because it’s Quavo. And it also received a new sound system.
Given how much Quavo loves Rolls-Royce, the Tesla even comes with stars on the ceiling, which is, obviously, also red. The Model X has been fitted with chrome Forgiato wheels, and you can check out the entire process in the video attached below.
We’ve previously talked about Quavo’s extensive and diverse car collection, which includes a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, among others.
But none of the previously mentioned has Autopilot that lets him text and drive, although he shouldn't. And he (hopefully) knows that.