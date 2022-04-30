Tesla Model X Owner Shows Loose Third-Row Seats on Twitter, Tries to Warn Musk

How long should any dealer take to fix a car seat? If they are busy but don't need to replace it, a few hours should do the trick. Seun Han’s 2022 Model X Plaid was with Tesla for 28 days when she decided to take the problem to Twitter and try to call the company’s and Elon Musk’s attention to the problem. It does not seem to have been fixed yet.
According to Han’s tweets, she picked the car up on January 8. On March 28, it went into a Tesla Service Center in Los Angeles and had not left it until April 22, when she decided to make the problem public to see if that would make any difference. When it does, Tesla customers usually erase their complaints from Twitter and eventually ask that articles written about their public stories be erased or omit their names. Considering the tweet is still up, we suspect the problem is yet to be solved.
Han not only photographed the loose seat in the third row. She also made a video presenting the problem (embedded below), which can make her passengers slide when the driver brakes hard, for example. If we are talking about children, that can be a severe issue. According to the Tesla customer, the seat cushion is attached to the car by four wires.
At least one other Twitter user said he had the same issue with his Model X, also a Plaid. When he asked her if she took the car in for something else, Han said it had no air conditioning to the third row, no “auto drive,” and that she was also missing “little things like cupholder(s).”
Further ahead, she said that she preferred the original SUV, which felt “sturdier.” Han also mentioned she was not happy with service (“quality has gone downnnnnhilll,” in her words), not getting a loaner, and the need to “get used to not having a full steering wheel and using the touch screen for park, drive, reverse,” referring to the steering yoke and fact that the Model X has no gear lever anymore.
Even April Gillmore showed up to advise Han to talk to the service manager to get things fixed. If you do not remember Gillmore, she is the Tesla customer who received a Model 3 Performance without a brake pad. The Model X owner replied that she had already done that but that it did not work.
Han is in her third Tesla. Before this one, she had a 2016 Model X and a 2018 Model 3. She said that this is by far the car that gave her more trouble in 35 years. Some people advise her to claim the vehicle is a lemon and force a buyback. If the car is fixed soon, we wonder if she’ll buy a fourth Tesla after this experience.
I would not be surprised if @tesla keep the hand sanitizer under the seat when they “fix” the seats pic.twitter.com/gyWQZ2z9iT— Seun Han (@seun_han) April 22, 2022