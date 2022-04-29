There's Something Fishy About the Tesla Model S Frunk Recall in Europe

On December 21, 2021, NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) announced a recall that involved 119,009 units of the Model S produced from 2014 until 2021. An assembly error was pointed out as the issue cause, which could make the frunk lid open without warning while the EV moves.
We warned our readers that the same recall was communicated to European authorities on January 4. However, it first emerged on Rappel Conso and was reported by multiple French sites, such as Le Parisien, and Le Figaro. At that time, Rappel Conso said the issue affected the Model S and the Model 3. The defect was also described on Safety Gate. Here’s the original text:
“At high speeds, the air inlet between the bonnet and the radiator grill causes vibrations in the hood. This can result in stress fractures along the bonnet latch striker and its separation from the bonnet, causing the bonnet to open. This obstructs the driver’s view, increasing the risk of an accident.”
Safety Gate alert A12/00582/22, it was not online. At the URL that had it, this message was displayed:
“At the request of the notifying authority, the notification A12/00582/22 has been updated with additional information on the model and Risk description.”
On the Rappel Conso page that informed the same issue, the message is that there is no recall available in that category, whatever that means. If you search for Tesla recalls on the French website, a new page now points to the Safety Gate alert A12/00582/22, which has this description for the problem:
“On some Model S vehicles, the latch assembly of the front hood may be aligned too far rearward. While this alignment does not impact latching of the primary latch with the hood striker, it may prevent latching of the secondary latch. If the primary latch is inadvertently released and the secondary latch is not engaged, the hood may open without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. If the primary latch is inadvertently released, the driver will receive an alert on the user interface.”
If that were an error from French authorities, we wonder why the defect described by it is also related to the frunk latch. If it were a mistake from Tesla, we must ask why it included the Model 3 in the Safety Gate report and why the reason for the problem was different than the one presented to American authorities.
Occam’s razor may be suitable here, and the only reason for all this mess can be a simple error. However, all the loose ends require a more comprehensive investigation, even if just to say they are indeed just fruits of a blunder.
Apart from trying to obtain information from French authorities, we need to know if any Tesla Model 3 ever had the frunk lid opening while in movement and how the car frunk strikers were after that. If you know about any cases, please share them with us.
