Tesla Tackled Mass Production for Car as if They Were Software and That’s Biting It Back

Philippe Chain was the VP for quality at Tesla when the Model S was released. In an article written for MondayNote on July 12, 2020, the former Tesla executive described a dialogue with Elon Musk that demonstrates that Tesla approached car manufacturing as software development. Effects of that mindset are emerging: they tend to hurt Tesla in the long run.

Concerned, the former VP for quality asked what Tesla would do if they discovered any issues with the Model S. Recalls? Musk said yes and added that OTA (over-the-air) updates would cover the rest. That’s probably the origin of Tesla’s “deliver now, fix later” policy. The problem is that cars are not software and Tesla seems to have completely ignored that tiny detail.



The software can be fixed with updates. It may become even better and more reliable than it originally was with them. This is something Tesla fans often claim about their EVs. However, cars are physical and mechanical goods that benefit from manufacturing.



Mass production is what allowed more people to have access to products that were once unattainable to most people, such as automobiles. By producing them on a large scale, the price drops. The negative side is that any error will be repeated hundreds or thousands of times in a way that no software update can fix – even if it may help to conceal it.



If cars are not correctly assembled, they will present issues. Without enough testing, issues will hide, nurturing heavy bills that will eventually rear their ugly heads from that. If the warranty is still up, the automaker handles the costs. If it is not, we already know who pays: you.



The first sign that Tesla ignored the negative sides of mass production is the current state of its Service Centers. Praised by early adopters as one of Tesla’s main qualities, they helped to create the illusion that Tesla is a luxury brand. It is not: being expensive does not equate to being luxurious, even if the company once offered premium services. That’s long gone, now.



Tesla Service Centers are now a massive headache for the company’s customers. That all began when Tesla decided to build the Model 3 without making sure that it would have enough maintenance spaces to keep these cars running properly.



Superchargers are also facing this planning blackout. Tesla’s goal is to increase delivery numbers as much as possible, but the supercharging network was not expanded to cope with the increase in sales. The result is ever more crowded fast chargers in holidays. Even if that was considered into the equation, testing wasn’t.



If it were, NHTSA obliged the company to perform. It didn’t work.



Talking about recalls, two recent ones and a defect that will probably turn into another mandatory repair show how much Tesla vehicles miss proper testing and quality control.



Tesla’s most affordable vehicle had almost all its units recalled apart from those made after September 30, 2020, in Fremont and after December 27, 2020, at



To put that under adequate perspective, Tesla celebrated making 1 million cars in March 2020. It would have produced around 1.9 million vehicles from 2009 – when it started delivering the Roadster – until 2021. The Model 3 recall alone represents more than a quarter of everything Tesla ever produced.



The problem emerged with something as trivial as using the trunk: opening and closing the lid stressed a coaxial cable and made its core break in some units. That prevented rear camera images from reaching the ICU – the Model 3 and Model Y central computers, also installed in more recent Model S and Model X units.



Tesla fixed that problem when it refreshed the Model 3 on September 30, 2020. That suggests the company knew about the coaxial cable issue but decided to recall that only a long time after learning about it.



The Tesla Model S problem relates to a misaligned frunk latch. In other words, it has to do with assembly problems that were not detected and prevented in



The potential recall we talked about involves heat pumps. Some



Tesla has a list of other chronic issues that could be related to “deliver now, fix later.” Suspension parts breaking up, battery packs that were voltage-capped with OTA updates, windows that shatter spontaneously, and failing air suspensions on the



Anyone genuinely concerned about the company’s future should see these signs and ask its management to change course regarding planning, testing, and quality control. We have already written about how



