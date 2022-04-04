Erica Dixon and Lil Scrappy Treat Their Daughter to an Audi Q5 for Her B-Day

Emani, Lil Scrappy’s eldest daughter whom he shares with Erica Dixon, had a marvelous 17th birthday. And one of the best things about it was that she received a car – an Audi Q5.
Time flies, and Lil Scrappy’s eldest daughter, Emani Richardson, is now 17. She is the only child of the famous couple, who seems to be doing great at co-parenting. Besides Emani, Lil Scrappy has three other children.
The two threw a marvelous birthday party for their daughter, and to top it off, they also chipped in and bought her a car. Since the teenager is 17, the two seemingly decided she’s now responsible enough to have her own vehicle, and they bought her an Audi Q5.
They shared several videos from when they surprised Emani with her birthday gift, which had a bow on its windscreen that read “happy birthday.”
The 17-year-old was all smiles when she saw it and also started taking photos of her car. She posed next to the vehicle and also with her parents, who gave her a tour of the German SUV.
Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon went to great lengths to offer their daughter a luxurious birthday party. While the car was the cherry on top, they also had a lavish celebration at an elegant venue. Both Erica and Lil Scrappy took it to social media to pen beautiful tributes for their daughter.
Of course, at seventeen, you’re pretty young to own a new car, and the Audi Emani received isn’t brand-new, but from the Q5’s first generation.
The premium German brand introduced the Q5 in 2008, and the first generation remained on the market until 2016. The early model range included versions such as the 2.0 TFSI Quattro, 2.0 TDI Quattro, 3.2 TDI Quattro, and, for the U.S., Canada, and Brazil, there was also a 3.2 FSI option.
There is no information on which engine Erica and Scrappy chose for their daughter, but it seems like a nice choice for a first car.
