Audi Recalls 290,000 Vehicles for Gateway Control Module Liquid Ingress Issue

In August 2020, Volkswagen's Audi brand received an inquiry from the Chinese authority regarding a few gateway control module failures due to liquid ingress. Subsequent investigation revealed that a liquid spill on the rear seat is the root cause for the module switching off to avoid unwanted vehicle reactions, resulting in reduced power mode for the engine.
In rare cases that include driving through deep water or heavy rain, there may also be water ingress through an insufficient underbody seam according to the Volkswagen Group. VeeDub's North American division reported an increase in customer reports related to module failures in March 2021.
After a few more testing regarding the impacts of liquid ingress on the gateway control module, the automaker has finally decided to call back almost 290,000 vehicles in the United States of America. More specifically, 288,991 units of the Audi Q5, SQ5, and their Sportback coupe variants.
Audi further mentions 2018 through 2022 models produced from November 9th, 2016 through December 3rd, 2021. As opposed to most other callbacks, no parts are being replaced on this occasion. At no cost to the customers, Audi’s dealers will install a protective cover for the gateway control module that protects from liquid ingress. Vehicles produced until August 2021 will also receive additional underbody sealant out of an abundance of caution.
According to the document attached below, the robot applying the sealant bead at the San José Chiapa factory in the state of Puebla, Mexico was reprogrammed on August 28th. What’s more, vehicles manufactured from November 12th onward feature the protective cover mentioned earlier.
For the 2022 model year, the Q5 compact-sized premium crossover starts at $45,600 excluding destination charge in the United States of America. The Sportback costs $49,900, the SQ5 levels up to $55,600, and the Sportback version of the Audi SQ5 kicks off at $59,000 at the moment of writing.
