2021 Audi Q5 Debuts With Fresh Design and 12V Mild-Hybrid Tech

The Audi Q5 is popular here in America, with sales on par with rivals like the BMW X3. But just to keep things interesting, the Germans have revealed a refreshed 2021 Audi Q5.
The changes are a bit predictable since they had already been previewed by the A4 family updates last year. But we believe it looks better than before, sporty and elegant, while the equipment list has been improved.
The 2021 Audi Q5 is recognizable from its new grille frame, shorter and wider than before. The headlights no longer connect to the grille and have graphics similar to other fresh Audis. Overall, this looks like a bigger version of the Q3 crossover, which is a nice appearance to have.
Audi says that it's revised the rear and profile too, but most people won't be able to notice slightly different door rockers or a new shape for the fake exhaust tips. The taillights do have new graphics and will offer optional OLED lighting tech.
Stepping inside, the changes are about the same as on the 2020 A4 models. The big one is a new MIB 3 infotainment tablet. It's faster than before and operates via touch, so they deleted the MMI dial and put a little phone charging pad.
All models in America will have standard Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, as well as the new Integrated Toll Module. The SQ5 also gains standard electronic steering column adjustment.
Speaking of the high-end model, we have to talk engines. The SQ5 continues to be powered by a 3.0 TFSI with a single turbocharger and the output stays at 349 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Meanwhile, the standard Q5 still rocks a 2.0 TFSI turbo, but it gained a 12-volt mild-hybrid system and boosted its output to 261 hp and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. This shaves 0.2 seconds off the 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) time (now 5.7 seconds). However, it's still a bad idea to drag race a Q5 versus an SQ5.
Over in Europe, the engine range is a little different, as they have things like the Q5 40 TDI with a 2-liter diesel pushing 201 hp. It too comes with a 12-volt hybrid drive and an extra battery hidden under the rear seats. This TDI is the sister of the one in the Golf 8, and thanks to the diesel exhaust gas after-treatment with twin SCR dosing is one of the cleanest oil-burners, though obviously not clean enough for America. Audi still offers a plug-in called the Q5 55 TFSI e quattro (makes 362 hp), which in a previous drag race proved to be super-quick.
