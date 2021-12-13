Audi Recalls e-tron GT for Air Suspension Issue

On September 16th during an internal road test of an e-tron GT, the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt found an issue that prompted the recall of 10 vehicles in the United States. The subsequent investigation found that the retaining ring on top of the suspension strut may get loose, a condition that allows the air within the pneumatic spring to be released.
The responsible department has eventually determined that three of those 10 vehicles have been delivered, but fortunately for everyone, Audi isn’t aware of complaints, warranty claims, accidents, or issues connected to this problem. Authorized retailers have been instructed to check and, if necessary, replace the suspension struts at no cost to the customers. Audi won’t offer any reimbursement because the e-tron GT is covered by the limited warranty period for four years or 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers).
According to the Part 573 Safety Recall Report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a manufacturing deviation at a sub-supplier is to blame for this condition. Only a limited number of parts were affected by the manufacturing deviation before it was detected. To whom it may concern, the supplier in question is NVH expert Vibracoustic GmbH.
The affected vehicles were produced for the U.S. market in Neckarsulm in the period from September 14th and September 17th. Audi says the supplier has implemented several process improvements to avoid similar issues in the future. Both dealerships and known customers of the e-tron GT will be informed of the issue no later than January 28th, 2022 as per the NHTSA.
Essentially a Porsche Taycan with different badges and styling, the e-tron GT is the most expensive and competent electric vehicle from the German automaker thus far. The base specification kicks off at $102,440 excluding destination charge whereas the RS e-tron GT performance variant is $142,400 before taxes. Believe it or not, the RS-badged model is the most powerful Audi entitled to wear a license plate, more powerful than the R8.
