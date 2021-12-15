Winter Has Come for the 2023 Audi A3 Allroad Jacked-Up Hatchback

A high-riding variant of the new-generation Audi A3 is just what the world needed, considering that the car manufacturer already has a host of crossovers and SUVs in its lineup, and others in the making. But that doesn’t mean that they won’t make one anyway.
It has been reported that the four-ring brand has settled for the Allroad suffix when it comes to this version of the Audi A3 Sportback. This would tie it to the bigger eponymous A4 and A6. It also sounds better than the A3 Citycarver, like the A1, or the Cityhopper, as our spy photographers initially stated.
Dressed in black, and with camouflage partially wrapped around its face, profile, and back end, the A3 Allroad has been spied again, this time in Sweden, close to the Arctic Circle. It looks virtually unchanged over the previous scooped one from last month, though it sports fewer vinyl stickers out back, namely around the taillights and reflectors.
When it premieres, probably toward the end of 2022, which would make it a 2023 model year, the A3 Allroad will likely feature redesigned front and rear bumpers, plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, and probably other tweaks meant to differentiate it from its normal brethren. The slightly increased ground clearance won’t turn it into a true off-roader, because it’s still based on VW Group’s MQB Evo platform, just like the latest Volkswagen Golf, SEAT Leon, and Skoda Octavia, among others.
Some say that it might not even get a quattro-branded AWD (because the A3 does not feature the real quattro all-wheel drive), but we think that it might, perhaps as an option. This prototype packs a plug-in hybrid powertrain as well, which could be shared with the Q3. The latter has 242 hp on tap produced by the 1.4-liter gasoline engine and electric motor and a zero-emission range of 31 miles (51 km), enabled by the 13 kWh battery.
