Porsche Macan EV Encounters Issue During Winter Testing, We See Its Interior

Porsche's upcoming Macan EV is being tested in all kinds of circumstances, and the time has come for it to be assessed in winter conditions. As you can observe in the photo gallery, the prototype had to stop on the side of the road for a while, and two Cayenne models showed up to assist the driver.
Our spy photographers were there to see it all, but it is unclear what exactly went wrong. Regardless, the Macan was driven off to a gas station where it was plugged in and charged for four hours. The prototype was covered with a black car cover, but that gave us the chance to see its interior for the first time.
While we only have one picture of the interior, and the dashboard is still in prototype form, it is clear that the gauge cluster will be a fully digital unit, as one can find on the Taycan. The steering wheel seems to be inspired by the one in the Taycan as well, while other elements are still under development.
We are aware that it is not the clearest picture you have seen of a vehicle interior, but development engineers can be quick even without a steering wheel, and it is their job to prevent curious people from seeing more. In the given conditions, it is exceptionally clear, if you ask us.
Another interesting element that we did not get a chance to see the last time the Macan prototype was caught testing was the fact that it comes with frameless windows for its doors. That is a touch meant to bring a sportier look to the smallest SUV in the Porsche range.
Something that we cannot explain is the presence of fake exhaust ornaments on the rear bumper of this Macan EV prototype. These are made in a contrasting color and are placed visibly in the lower section of the rear bumper. It is the kind of element that does not have a place on an electric vehicle, and we can only hope that it is positioned to mislead curious bystanders.
It is not Porsche's style to add unnecessary ornaments to vehicles, and we cannot think of an instance when the company has fitted fake exhaust ornaments. It is unlikely that the Macan EV will be the first with such elements.
