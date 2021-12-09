Audi Allroads Fight Subaru Outback and Volvo XC70 For Off-Road Bragging Rights

Not overly scientific, but always well placed in the battle between machines and nature, the SUV Battle channel on YouTube has a few elements in its recipe for success. Engaging commentary, cool rides, and difficult trails to test everyone’s mettle.
Last we saw a feature from host Diyas, he was back after a rather lengthy absence with incredible overcrowding of both crossovers and off-roaders. Now, if the insane 18-SUV battle just opened the appetite for more, here’s the next installment. And it comes in the form of all-terrain wagons.
Naturally, a few traditional heroes come out to play. Namely, a series of Audi A4 and A6 Allroads, as well as Subaru’s Outback and the Volvo XC70 (Cross Country). Because we are dealing with a channel that mostly focuses on the actual performance of these machines against nature, not on their prowess against each other, don’t get too surprised by the hodgepodge of apparitions.
As such, they have a couple of Outbacks, Volvos from two different generations, as well as Allroads with different engines and from various production years. There are even some bonuses included, such as a 2015 Porsche Macan S and a 2004 Volkswagen Touareg (from 17:21 and 18:30), just to show off a couple of SUVs also going up the same path.
Anyway, even with so many different participants, there’s still a little bit of logic behind the test. So, as the trail deteriorates every time a vehicle attacks it, first up the incline will be the cars with the lowest torque value. Then, they go incrementally up.
As always, all timestamps are neatly arranged in the description of the video (embedded below). Additionally, each car gets a small technical card depicting the model and year of production, along with the engine values (displacement, hp, torque), as well as the exact tire setup. And it’s safe to say they chose an entertaining trail. But of course, they always do.
Interestingly, the first cars going up the course (with three obstacles, as far as we can tell) are the Subaru Outbacks, the Japanese all-rounders equipped with the legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive. Safe to say that their combination of naturally-aspirated engines with a CVT gearbox isn’t the greatest around. So, they fail to even conquer the entire trail.
In the end, they surprisingly don’t even come last. The final position is awarded to both Volvos and a C5 generation Audi A6 Allroad – it's all because of their less than stellar traction control performance. The Outbacks are in fourth place, followed by a C6 Audi A6 Allroad in third. Second, comes the 2014 Audi A4 Allroad, which has the advantage of modern technology. Still, it can’t compete with a V8, so the 2008 Audi A6 Allroad with the 4.2-liter engine gains the overall victory. As expected.
Naturally, a few traditional heroes come out to play. Namely, a series of Audi A4 and A6 Allroads, as well as Subaru’s Outback and the Volvo XC70 (Cross Country). Because we are dealing with a channel that mostly focuses on the actual performance of these machines against nature, not on their prowess against each other, don’t get too surprised by the hodgepodge of apparitions.
As such, they have a couple of Outbacks, Volvos from two different generations, as well as Allroads with different engines and from various production years. There are even some bonuses included, such as a 2015 Porsche Macan S and a 2004 Volkswagen Touareg (from 17:21 and 18:30), just to show off a couple of SUVs also going up the same path.
Anyway, even with so many different participants, there’s still a little bit of logic behind the test. So, as the trail deteriorates every time a vehicle attacks it, first up the incline will be the cars with the lowest torque value. Then, they go incrementally up.
As always, all timestamps are neatly arranged in the description of the video (embedded below). Additionally, each car gets a small technical card depicting the model and year of production, along with the engine values (displacement, hp, torque), as well as the exact tire setup. And it’s safe to say they chose an entertaining trail. But of course, they always do.
Interestingly, the first cars going up the course (with three obstacles, as far as we can tell) are the Subaru Outbacks, the Japanese all-rounders equipped with the legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive. Safe to say that their combination of naturally-aspirated engines with a CVT gearbox isn’t the greatest around. So, they fail to even conquer the entire trail.
In the end, they surprisingly don’t even come last. The final position is awarded to both Volvos and a C5 generation Audi A6 Allroad – it's all because of their less than stellar traction control performance. The Outbacks are in fourth place, followed by a C6 Audi A6 Allroad in third. Second, comes the 2014 Audi A4 Allroad, which has the advantage of modern technology. Still, it can’t compete with a V8, so the 2008 Audi A6 Allroad with the 4.2-liter engine gains the overall victory. As expected.