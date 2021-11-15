Insane 18-SUV Battle Sees Both Crossovers and Off-Roaders Pitted Against Nature

Sometimes, you don’t need to worry about comparing apples and oranges. At times, all one really needs is an overwhelming number of elements. When SUVs are involved, count on one specific YT channel to deliver the overcrowding.
If there’s one thing that Diyas – the affable host of the SUV Battle channel on YouTube – has thought us over the past couple of years is that frequency is of little relevance for him and his friends. Way more important is the adventurous experience. And if one can draw a lesson – or more – from the proceeds, by all means, bring a camera alongside.
Some YouTube content providers are like clockwork. Not this channel, though, which produces videos (the latest is of, course, embedded below) far in between. But one can rest assured that when the time comes, there’s something cool for everyone. And even if the actual value of this channel’s comparisons is hard to quantify, it’s pretty obvious they compensate quality with quantity and variety.
Case in point, the latest feature involves no less than 18 sport utility vehicles. The only thing is – and we’re not going to blame them for that because they always have disclaimers – we are dealing with a hodgepodge of models. Some are old while others are new, and some are crossovers while others might still be called proper off-roaders even in this day and age.
We are not going to rob you of the pleasure of checking every single one of them personally, but here’s a hint: each has its proper timestamp in the description. Additionally, Diyas concludes this encounter with separate podiums for each of the two categories – check out the victors from the 22:38 mark onward.
But a cautionary word on this tale. Don’t be fooled to judge a book by its covers, or a crossover SUV by its age, because surprises do tend to arise... both literally and figuratively. And boy, it’s been a while since we’ve last seen an original X5!
Some YouTube content providers are like clockwork. Not this channel, though, which produces videos (the latest is of, course, embedded below) far in between. But one can rest assured that when the time comes, there’s something cool for everyone. And even if the actual value of this channel’s comparisons is hard to quantify, it’s pretty obvious they compensate quality with quantity and variety.
Case in point, the latest feature involves no less than 18 sport utility vehicles. The only thing is – and we’re not going to blame them for that because they always have disclaimers – we are dealing with a hodgepodge of models. Some are old while others are new, and some are crossovers while others might still be called proper off-roaders even in this day and age.
We are not going to rob you of the pleasure of checking every single one of them personally, but here’s a hint: each has its proper timestamp in the description. Additionally, Diyas concludes this encounter with separate podiums for each of the two categories – check out the victors from the 22:38 mark onward.
But a cautionary word on this tale. Don’t be fooled to judge a book by its covers, or a crossover SUV by its age, because surprises do tend to arise... both literally and figuratively. And boy, it’s been a while since we’ve last seen an original X5!