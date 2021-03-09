Treacherous Snowy and Icy Wonderland Shows What Popular Luxury SUVs Are Made Of

Although we’ve officially entered spring in the Northern Hemisphere for some days already, in many parts of the world, winter hasn’t given up its traditionally icy domains just yet. That is not necessarily a reason to frown because it's a wonderful opportunity to test the off-road mettle of some of the world’s most popular luxury SUVs.
We have seen on many occasions how a slight change in the weather conditions can affect even the best-performing vehicles in the most spectacular ways. So, it’s only natural to assume that lots of snow and underlying ice will make the scene a very slippery one, no matter the off-road technology onboard or the heritage associated with the nameplate.
In case you’re still unconvinced of this (almost) universal truth, here’s another example. Better yet, here’s five of them. The SUV Battle YouTube channel is back for another epic skirmish, this time around with four proper SUVs and a truck guest, probably there to keep things a bit more interesting.
Well, the terrain conditions were already making things entertaining, to begin with. By the way, here’s the roster of participants and a little disclaimer—there's no definitive winner for this battle because they’re all vastly different, both in terms of powertrains and specifications (model year, tires, stock vs. mods, etc.)
First up on the initial obstacle (all of the timestamps are neatly arranged in the description of the video embedded below) is a 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, equipped with a meager 2.7-liter gasoline engine capable of just 163 horsepower.
Next up are the vastly more powerful 2014 Land Rover Discovery 4 (3.0-liter diesel, 249 hp), 2005 Lexus LX470 (4.7-liter, 268 hp), 2014 Mercedes-AMG G63 (5.5-liter turbo, 561 hp), and an equally powerful 2014 Toyota Tundra with a 5.7-liter supercharged V8 mill under the hood.
The reason we highlighted the Prado from the rest of the pack is quite simple. Although the SUV Battle channel didn’t choose an outright winner for this skirmish, the Land Cruiser is our pick for this wintery off-road adventure.
It may not have conquered the initial obstacle from the first go (none of them did), but it surprisingly did so in the much longer and just as slippery second try. While at it, the Land Cruiser conquered our rock-crawling hearts, too.
