Engineering Graduates Lost Interest in Working for Tesla. Is the Hype Waning?

When Tesla entered the German job market, engineering graduates flocked to get a job at the company. As the Gigafactory Berlin neared completion last year, Tesla shot up to the second-best place to work among German employers. A recent study by the employer branding consultancy Universum shows that Tesla has since fallen out of favor.
When Tesla started hiring for the Giga Berlin, roughly one in every five engineering graduates told Universum that they would like to work at Tesla. The result was shocking as the local car manufacturers have always been among the top workplaces in the country for freshly graduated engineers. A different picture was recorded this year, with Tesla falling to number four in graduates’ preferences.
To be sure, Tesla is not so much to blame for this downgrade, as the American employer only lost 3.3 percentage points in graduates’ preferences. On the other hand, local carmakers increased their grip on the job market. Porsche leads the pack, with almost 26% of engineering graduates wishing to work for the company. The sportscar maker is followed by Mercedes-Benz, with 19.2%. BMW and Volkswagen also got more popular with the graduates, up 0.4% and 1.0% respectively.
According to Universum manager Tina Smetana, the uncertainties at Tesla hurt the carmaker’s attractiveness. Not knowing what to expect from Tesla’s work environment and Elon Musk’s erratic tweets drove people away, prompting them to think twice about a potential career at Tesla.
“Now that not much more is known about the specific working climate at Tesla, many students are apparently changing their minds,” Smetana said for WirtschaftsWoche.
Musk recently threatened to terminate contracts for employees working remotely and also said it aims to trim Tesla’s workforce in light of an imminent economic crisis. Musk later backtracked, saying Tesla would actually hire more workers, but the damage was already done.
