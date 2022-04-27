This Is How Much Tesla Employees Working at Giga Berlin Earn per Year: "Could Be Better"

Tesla fans cheered at the Giga Berlin opening ceremony, but for Tesla’s employees working at the new German plant in Gruendheide, there are fewer reasons to be cheerful. The most profitable car manufacturer in the world, run by the wealthiest man on the planet, does not pay its German employees very well. This might explain the shortages in Tesla’s skilled workforce at Giga Berlin.
Tesla aims to build 500,000 cars per year at its Berlin gigafactory and for that, it expects to employ around 12,000 people. For now, only about 3,500 workers are employed, which makes it difficult to ramp up production to the projected levels. Reportedly, Tesla has some problems finding the needed staff at Giga Berlin, and one of the reasons might have to do with the compensation package it pays.
Since Tesla is actively seeking to hire, there are plenty of open positions on the recruitment websites, so it is easy to find out how much a Tesla employee earns at Giga Berlin. According to the Kununu jobs portal, Tesla does pay a little less than rivals such as Mercedes-Benz. It is something we’ve also seen in the U.S.
For instance, a process engineer earns 67,900 euros per year ($72,000), whereas at Mercedes-Benz the average pay is 78,100 euros per year ($83,000). Other salaries at Tesla Giga Berlin vary between 32,300 euros ($34,300) per year for a professional driver to over 100,000 euros ($106,000) for the top management positions.
Tesla does hire non-skilled workers and people with no previous working experience and the payment is 32,400 euros per year. This is significantly higher than the average payments for entry-level workers in the region. On the other hand, Tesla does not pay holiday or Christmas bonuses in Germany, as other car companies do.
Mercedes-Benz, for instance, offers company cars to employees at the management level, while lower-level employees get a discount when purchasing a Mercedes-Benz car. Tesla also offers stock to its employees in the United States, but there is no word about that in Germany, at least until now. Looking at the comments on Kununu, 62% of people rate their salary at Tesla as good or very good. Others complain about unpaid overtime hours, lack of bonuses, the tense work atmosphere, and the unfavorable work-life balance.
Since Tesla is actively seeking to hire, there are plenty of open positions on the recruitment websites, so it is easy to find out how much a Tesla employee earns at Giga Berlin. According to the Kununu jobs portal, Tesla does pay a little less than rivals such as Mercedes-Benz. It is something we’ve also seen in the U.S.
For instance, a process engineer earns 67,900 euros per year ($72,000), whereas at Mercedes-Benz the average pay is 78,100 euros per year ($83,000). Other salaries at Tesla Giga Berlin vary between 32,300 euros ($34,300) per year for a professional driver to over 100,000 euros ($106,000) for the top management positions.
Tesla does hire non-skilled workers and people with no previous working experience and the payment is 32,400 euros per year. This is significantly higher than the average payments for entry-level workers in the region. On the other hand, Tesla does not pay holiday or Christmas bonuses in Germany, as other car companies do.
Mercedes-Benz, for instance, offers company cars to employees at the management level, while lower-level employees get a discount when purchasing a Mercedes-Benz car. Tesla also offers stock to its employees in the United States, but there is no word about that in Germany, at least until now. Looking at the comments on Kununu, 62% of people rate their salary at Tesla as good or very good. Others complain about unpaid overtime hours, lack of bonuses, the tense work atmosphere, and the unfavorable work-life balance.