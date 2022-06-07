Meet Qiantu K20, a Compact Two-Seat Sportscar Coming from China

We haden’t heard from Qiantu Motors in a while, but it seems the Chinese automaker has been silent but not dormant, as it has now unveiled a new two-seat electric sportscar, dubbed Qiantu K20.
The production version of the Qiantu K20 is a small, handsome sportscar that features a fully electric powertrain and promises to provide up to 500 km (300 miles) of range. At just 780 kg (1,700 pounds), the powertrain of the new car is powerful enough to do the 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds.
Other technical details include the dual-motor four-wheel-drive system, with 290N.m of torque, and the QIANTU 2.0 technology. Battery pack capacity has not been disclosed.
This is only the second car coming under the Qiantu Motors brand, which is known for their Qiantu K50 electric supercar that was launched on the Chinese market in 2018.
Since then, the company previewed the new K20 on two occasions and the final production model they unveiled now preserves the basic design of the concepts with dynamic lines, a long bonnet, and an inclined windshield, but includes some styling elements taken from the K50, including more conventional lighting units. Large alloy wheels with red brake calipers are also visible in the photos made available to the public.
Sportscars have long been known to be fast, powerful, handsome, and only have two doors. Not this one, though. The Qiantu K20 is a sportscar through and through, but it does come with an unconventional trait - it features three doors, which makes it resemble a hatchback actually.
The compact size of the K20 is most notable inside the vehicle, as the images show a narrow center tunnel and a pair of seats that are very close to one another.
Pre-sale pricing starts at just $13,000 (86.800 yuan) but can go up to over $22,000 (149.800 yuan), while deliveries are expected to begin in the last trimester of 2022. Judging by what we’ve been shown, the Qiantu K20 is a small but stylish sportscar, and probably one of the best $13,000 can get you at the moment. Not to mention it will be available in both hardtop and convertible versions.
Other technical details include the dual-motor four-wheel-drive system, with 290N.m of torque, and the QIANTU 2.0 technology. Battery pack capacity has not been disclosed.
This is only the second car coming under the Qiantu Motors brand, which is known for their Qiantu K50 electric supercar that was launched on the Chinese market in 2018.
Since then, the company previewed the new K20 on two occasions and the final production model they unveiled now preserves the basic design of the concepts with dynamic lines, a long bonnet, and an inclined windshield, but includes some styling elements taken from the K50, including more conventional lighting units. Large alloy wheels with red brake calipers are also visible in the photos made available to the public.
Sportscars have long been known to be fast, powerful, handsome, and only have two doors. Not this one, though. The Qiantu K20 is a sportscar through and through, but it does come with an unconventional trait - it features three doors, which makes it resemble a hatchback actually.
The compact size of the K20 is most notable inside the vehicle, as the images show a narrow center tunnel and a pair of seats that are very close to one another.
Pre-sale pricing starts at just $13,000 (86.800 yuan) but can go up to over $22,000 (149.800 yuan), while deliveries are expected to begin in the last trimester of 2022. Judging by what we’ve been shown, the Qiantu K20 is a small but stylish sportscar, and probably one of the best $13,000 can get you at the moment. Not to mention it will be available in both hardtop and convertible versions.