Tesla Has Officially Applied To Expand its Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla is planning a significant expansion of its German gigafactory near Berlin. Part of this plan is to buy more land to the factory’s east, and Tesla has already moved to get the necessary approvals.
We already know that Tesla intends to add another 100 hectares (247 acres) to its Giga Berlin gigafactory real estate. The plans surfaced in German media in the first week of May when rbb24.de first wrote about them. The same media outlet announced that the planned expansion has already started, at least as far as paperwork is concerned.
For Tesla to be able to change the Berlin Gigafactory plans, local authorities need to approve new plans for the area. This was put in motion by Tesla applying with the municipality of Gruenheide. The filing to change the B Plan (which regulates what can be built on a specific piece of land) has been confirmed by Gruenheide mayor Arne Christiani.
“The municipality of Grünheide has received an application to initiate a B plan procedure in the immediate vicinity of the current 300 hectares main B plan,” said Christiani, according to the rbb24.de report.
The B plan change needs to be approved by the local authorities. The municipality of Gruenheide is said to analyze the application on June 2. The committee will make sure that Tesla’s plans align with those of the local community. Considering Tesla’s success in weathering the worst of German bureaucracy, Tesla should have no problems in securing the expansion approvals.
The mayor noted he expects most of the main committee members to approve the new development plans, but this does not mean Tesla will have it easy. According to Christiani, a resolution on the Tesla application is not expected to come earlier than next summer. If we were to consider previous cases, we would be surprised if Tesla could get all the permits for the factory extension earlier than 2025
The footprint for development will be substantially extended pic.twitter.com/4z2yPylMyP— JPR007 (@jpr007) May 26, 2022