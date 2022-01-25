Tesla Will Kick Off Model Y Performance Production at Giga Berlin in March

Tesla Giga Berlin was shrouded in controversy from the very beginning, with protests and delays that pushed the opening date well into the unknown. While it's true is not easy to troll the Germans on their turf, it seems that Giga Berlin might be ready for business soon, after all. A new intel shows the first cars will roll off the production lines in Grünheide as soon as March.
We kind of guessed the Giga Berlin opening date might be somewhere in March. That's because the Tesla configurator changed to show the deliveries of the Model Y Performance will start around that time. Now we have a new confirmation that March is indeed the time Giga Berlin will blossom. This time it comes via an internal email sent to Tesla employees in Germany and shared on the German Tesla Drivers and Friends forum (TFF).
“The Model Performance from Berlin is now also available for order and is expected to reach us from March,” the company wrote in the email. This corroborates with a previous change in the Tesla configurator that showed the Model Y Performance deliveries start in March. This is a step up from the “early 2022” mention. Only black and white Tesla Model Y Performance cars will be delivered in March, though, This is in line with the cars spotted outside the Giga Berlin factory. Other paint finishes will only be available starting in May.
The configurator update also confirms the German-made Tesla Model Y and Model 3 cars will come with unique features. More specifically, they will feature upgraded batteries with more energy density and therefore more range on offer. Other changes include a Li-Ion low voltage battery instead of the lead 12-volt one and a faster processor for the multimedia systems, this hinting at using the AMD Ryzen chips instead of the old Intel Atom silicon.
Tesla Grünheide facility is not the only Gigafactory that will help Tesla to achieve its goals. The new Texas plant will also start deliveries in March. Giga Texas is also affected by glitches with the 4680 cells that are still difficult to mass-produce. We expect the new cars built in Texas to still feature the old 2170 cells even though they’ll be packed as structural batteries.
Tesla will present its 2021 financial figures on Thursday. Most probably, Elon Musk will seize the opportunity to share some more info on the state of affairs regarding the two gigafactories.
