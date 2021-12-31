Tesla Model Y Performance Cars Spotted Leaving Gigafactory Berlin on a Trailer

Even though Gigafactory Berlin is not live yet, limited production for testing and calibration is well underway. Recently, trailers carrying several Tesla Model Y cars in Performance trim were spotted leaving the Gigafactory in Grünheide, near Berlin. This usually precedes the starting of volume production.
Tesla wanted its fourth Gigafactory to open in 2021, but countless litigations and protests pushed the happy moment way behind schedule. Now we know it is impossible to drive a Made in Germany Tesla with a 2021 production date, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any. As it seems, there were enough to fill a trailer and all got shipped to an unknown location outside the factory. Most probably, the cars were heading to a testing facility nearby where they’ll be crashed or otherwise tested.
The cars were spotted by a Tesla fan who shared the pictures on Facebook. What gives away the Performance trim level of a Model Y are the red brake calipers and the red line under the “Dual Motor” badge. Needless to say, the cars on the trailer were all sporting these characteristics, so we can safely confirm the trailer carries the most powerful flavor of the electric compact SUV.
The Model Y is the latest Tesla car launched on the market. It also recently became the best-selling Tesla, overtaking the Model 3. Compact SUVs are the hottest car segment in the world right now, so you understand why this will be the first model that enters production at Giga Berlin. Once Model Y production will ramp up, Tesla will probably consider introducing a second model at the factory, probably the Model 3.
The cars on the trailer might seem like a trivial image, but they send a powerful message about the expected production starting in Grünheide. A similar sighting happened in China before Giga Shanghai went online. At the time, there were Model 3 Performance cars that were being shipped on the trailer. Usually, these early vehicles are used to calibrate the machines on the production line and later for emissions assessments and range rating research.
