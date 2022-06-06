Tesla Giga Berlin Meets All Environmental Requirements, the First Major Inspection Reveals

Tesla Giga Berlin has passed its first major assessment by the environmental authorities. After a first thorough inspection of the plant, the Brandenburg State Environment Agency concluded that Tesla has “largely fulfilled” the state’s environmental requirements for its factory in Gruenheide.
Tesla scored a victory against environmentalists after its gigafactory near Berlin has been found to “largely fulfill” state requirements for protection against contamination and nature conservation. The Brandenburg State Environment Agency has reached this conclusion after a comprehensive examination of the factory throughout May. According to rbb24.de, the agency found no problem that could justify suspending the operations. As such, the Giga Berlin is cleared to operate normally, which should help shorten the delivery times for Tesla Model Y in Europe.
Not everything was perfect, as you would expect, but the few deficiencies found were deemed minor enough to be remedied without affecting the ongoing operations of the factory. For instance, the installation sites of machinery were found deviated by several meters compared to the submitted documents for the construction plan. This does not pose a threat to the environment, and the situation can be easily corrected by resubmitting the documents with updated plans.
“Such deficiencies can be corrected by updating submitted documents, provided that these deviations do not affect, for instance, noise protection measures or other relevant specifications,” State Environment Agency spokesman Thomas Frey said to rbb24.de.
When it comes to protecting species, the State Environment Agency was impressed to see that Tesla has professionally implemented all legal requirements. This includes the protection of the populations of smooth snakes and sand lizards and the deployment of nest boxes for tree breeders. The same attention to the law was observed in the case of the ecological transformation of forests.
Tesla’s operations in Gruenheide were severely impacted by the environmentalists’ protests. Even during the first month of operation, a minor paint spill was inflated to catastrophic proportions to try to stop production at Giga Berlin. The local authorities dismissed the case, saying that Tesla took the appropriate measures in dealing with the spill.
