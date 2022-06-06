Formula Drift Round 4 Is On in New Jersey This Week, 3-Day Pass Going for $70

Two weeks ago round 3 of the 2022 season unfolded in Orlando, Florida. Going into this race, Fredric Aasbo was leading the championship. Matt Field was down in second place, while Ryan Tuerck was third. Florida fans saw Aasbo, Forsberg, Field, and Hughes advancing to the Top 4 at Orlando Speedworld.
While the Norwegian Hammer had to settle for third place overall, Dylan Hughes had to go up against Chris Forsberg in the final battle. This must have been quite an emotional moment for both of them, given their collaboration over the years.
On a soaking wet track, Dylan Hughes manages to score his first-ever Formula Drift victory after two breath-taking runs. With that in mind, the 30-year-old driver from Costa Mesa is now fifth overall in the championship rankings. Fredric Aasbo is leading the series with a total of 264 points.
Matt Field is right on his tracks, with 255 points. Chris Forsberg is down in third, with Ryan Tuerck in fourth. RTR fans will be sad to see that Adam LZ is way down in 26th place, but at least Chelsea Denofa is up in seventh!
Formula Drift veteran Andy Hateley won that race, with Ben Hobson down in second place and Evan Bogovich in third. On Thursday, the Old Bridge Township Raceway Park will be open to the public starting at 5 PM EDT. The warm-up for the Prospec drivers will begin at 5.30 PM EDT, with qualifying scheduled for later on in the day.
On Friday, get ready for the Pro qualifying session at 3:30 PM EDT! The Top32 Prospec battles will be held later on in the evening, and a Live Stream will be available for those of you who can't make the drive over. But everyone's keen on seeing the outcome of the races on Saturday.
The Prospec Top16 battles are up first, at 1:10 PM. Just after the Prospec Trophy Ceremony, fans will be able to enjoy a track walk experience! The heat is on, starting at 4:15 PM, as three FD judges will be casting their votes throughout the Top32 battles.
Falken Tire Corvette. Chris Forsberg and Fredric Aasbo completed the podium, in second and third. So you can bet that these three drivers have a strong chance of being on the podium again on Saturday, but that's not a guaranteed outcome.
Meanwhile, the 2021 New Jersey Prospec race saw Dmitriy Brustkiy taking the top spot on the podium. Austin Matta and Nick Noback were second and third, while Andy Hateley was down in tenth! There's still time to make arrangements and head on over to the racetrack in a few days. You can expect to pay as much as $70 for a 3-day pass! A Saturday-only pass will set you back $50, while kids that are 5 years old and under can get in for free.
