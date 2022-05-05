Emira GT4 Is the Result of 74 Years of Lotus Greatness, Priced Like a 911 Turbo S

You can't think about Lotus without thinking of motorsports. The British sports car manufacturer won 7 Formula 1 Constructors' Championships, between 1963 to 1978. That's more than Renault or even Red Bull! Back in 1965, the Lotus 38 was the first rear-engine car to win the Indianapolis 500 race. One could speak about the company's motorsport legacy for days in a row, and today there's one more reason to do so.

16 photos