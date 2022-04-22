Mattel Reveals Seven New Hot Wheels Vehicles, You Can Get Them in 2022 and 2023

When you first start collecting Hot Wheels, you may feel a bit overwhelmed by the sheer number of cars made available by Mattel. But that feeling fades away in time. The first one was a Chevrolet Camaro back in 1968!
Since that moment, billions and billions of Hot Wheels have made their way across the globe, spawning a community of collectors that isn't bound by age, race, sex, or language. Reportedly, if you'd place all the Hot Wheels ever made front-to-rear, you would be able to circle the Earth multiple times! So it makes sense that people who are into the world of 1/64 scale cars are always curious to know what's coming up next.
Mattel has just recently provided a group of enthusiasts with a sneak peek of their upcoming model cars. They go by the name of Lamley Group, and they were keen to share the news with the global community. In this video, we get to see seven vehicles that are coming our way in both 2022 and 2023!
First up, we get a glimpse of an exciting fantasy Hot Rod called Max Steel. You can see the flat-six engine tucked away up-front, and this car might even make it on the shopping list of collectors who aren't usually into fantasy Hot Wheels. If you compare this model to an item that was produced by Mattel 20 years ago, you can see the evolution in terms of quality and attention to detail.
Lotus Evija electric hypercar is out of reach for most normal human beings, as only 130 of them will ever be built. The 1,974-hp vehicle might even be able to defeat the Rimac Nevera in a head-to-head battle, but then again you would expect that to happen when paying over $2 million for it.
But the 1/64 scale, British Racing Green version of it will most likely be a popular choice for diecast enthusiasts, and it might be coming out with Case L in a few weeks from now! The wheels on it are less than impressive, so let's hope a Car Culture version will also be available later this year. There's a second Lotus on this 2022 Sneak Peek list, and fans of the brand will instantly recognize the new Emira.
Shown here in Seneca Blue, we might just get our hands on the diecast version of the Emira before the first life-size version is delivered to customers across the globe. Ryu Asada's legacy lives on through Hot Wheels, and it's good to see a new iteration of the Honda Civic EG.
This Sky Blue version looks like it was built with drag racing in mind, judging by the front wheels, the stripped interior, and the bumper design. Some people might prefer the stock version instead, but then again everyone is free to make their own decisions. We've already seen the Porsche 911 GT3 in one of the most recent cases, so that's not quite a novelty anymore. Still, Hot Wheels and Porsche are a match made in heaven, and recolor versions of it will be a thing of the future for sure.
Last but not least, we get a taste of what's coming up in 2023, a prototype version of a Ford Escort RS2000! With any luck, this might be available in Case A for next year, which means you could probably get it sometime towards the end of 2022! The model shown here is still an early mock-up, so we expect to see different wheels and a different livery by the time it becomes official.
