Mercedes-AMG Partners will.i.am, New Sports Car With G-Wagen Face Is Born

Mercedes-AMG’s sporty car lineup has grown to include the C 43 recently, which has joined the SL 43 that makes use of the same powertrain and is the entry-level version of the company’s roadster lineup. As we speak, they are also testing and fine-tuning the upcoming GT, and they’re readying a new model developed in collaboration with will.i.am.
Referred to as the ‘Will.I.AMG’ on the Affalterbach brand’s social media channels, it is a real product set to premiere on May 5. In all likelihood, we are looking at a bespoke creation, with the artist’s official website revealing that he “created a car for Mercedes-AMG that will help fund inner-city school engineering programs to prepare our youth for a technological tomorrow.”
The teasers accompanying the announcement preview the design of the so-called ‘Will.I.AMG’ (unofficial name). It is a two-door coupe with suicide doors, a luxurious interior, profile that is similar to that of the AMG GT, slim taillights, wheels that we’d normally expect to find on a Mercedes-Maybach, panoramic roof, and what appears to be a tailgate instead of a normal trunk lid.
Nothing that we haven’t seen so far, right? Well, yes, save for the face, because when brightening it up in Photoshop, it is clear that it was inspired by that of the G-Wagen. The rugged 4x4’s boxy fenders, round headlights, and similarly-styled grille, as well as the large side air intakes in the bumper, are clearly visible.
We would not have expected to see a real sports coupe with a G-Class face, as such vehicles are normally reserved for the digital realm. At this point, we cannot tell you what platform Mercedes-AMG used in the development and what type of engine they gave it, but fortunately, we won’t have to wait that long to find out, as it will premiere this Thursday.
