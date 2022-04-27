2022 GR Supra Races NSX at Chuckwalla, Should've Stayed Put

There's no better way of comparing two sports cars than by taking them to the racetrack. And no, the quarter-mile (402 meters) head-to-head battle is not enough to explore the full potential of a given vehicle. So, the time attack format is much more enjoyable to follow. But we should always keep in mind that the human factor can have a massive impact on the outcome, and it would be preferable to have multiple drivers testing each car.
Chuckwalla Valley Raceway is the venue where the action is going down in today's video. The 2.68-mile-long (4.31 km) racetrack opened up in 2010, and it's relatively close to Los Angeles and Phoenix as well. With a total of 17 corners and a series of elevation changes, it should be challenging enough for both man and machine.
The two cars that have lined up for this battle are cool enough to raise anyone's interest, regardless of age or gender. Heirs to the legendary Japanese sports icons of the '90s, the GR Supra and the NSX will be competing against the clock and around the corners.
The GR Supra is a 2022 model, and it's powered by the already famous twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six engine that puts out 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. With an 8-speed automatic transmission and RWD, the MK V weighs in at around 3,400 lbs (1,542 kg).
As of now, the base version of the 3.0-liter Supra has a starting MSRP of $51,640 before tax ($1,025 delivery and handling fee). The owner, Arllan, hasn't had much seat time yet, and the car only has a few minimal upgrades, including a Function Werk Downpipe, Bomiz Valved Exhaust, H&R Springs, a set of Titan 7 wheels, and upgraded front and rear brakes.
NSX driven by Jay is a serious contender, to say the least. Even though it's slightly heavier at 3,878 lbs (1,759 kg), it does come with a hybrid powertrain. Pairing a 3.5-liter V6 with three electric motors provides an output of 573-hp and 476 lb-ft (645 Nm) of torque. With a 9-speed automatic transmission in place, the NSX also has the benefit of AWD, which should not be taken lightly!
These days you can only opt for the limited-edition NSX Type S, which has a base price of $169,500 before tax ($1,995 handling fee). With that in mind, the NSX is more of a supercar and has the upper hand for today's challenge. Jay's car has a few upgrades of its own, but nothing too crazy.
At least they're on the same page from another point of view, as they're both running on Nitto NT01 tires. The moment both cars enter the track, the clock starts ticking. And it becomes obvious from the get-go that Jay's driving is on point. You can see the Supra falling behind, corner after corner, and you can't help but wonder what would happen if drivers changed cars for a lap or two.
Anyway, it's all over rather soon. While Arllan is happy with setting a new personal best of 2 minutes and 8 seconds, Jay was over 8 seconds faster in the NSX! One thing's for sure, the Internet needs more time attack content like this!
