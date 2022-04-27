Harley-Davidson “Urban Scrambler” Is a Custom Sportster With Off-Roading Capabilities

Elegance and brutish ruggedness don’t normally land in the same pot, but this is an exception.
Even though Julian von Oheimb of One Way Machine specializes mainly in Softail-based exploits, he’ll gladly buck the trend with something different from time to time, so long as the donor bike is a Harley. To say that Julian knows his way around Milwaukee’s machines would be like saying Ayrton Senna knew how to drive – an outrageous understatement!
Not only does this guy have several years’ experience working with Harley-Davidsons, but he also boasts a total of four podiums and two wins at the AMD World Championship. A little while back, we showcased a magnificent Heritage Softail Classic forged under OWM’s roof, and you folks seemed to be just as fond of it as we were.
Well, you ought to brace yourselves because the scrambled Sportster 1200 we’re about to examine is no less impressive. To be more exact, the starting point for von Oheimb’s project was a 2004 model with just over 800 miles (1,300 km) on the clock, commissioned by a Swiss businessman who’d been riding Harleys for over two decades. Aiming to extend the bike’s wheelbase, the German moto therapist kicked things off by lengthening its swingarm.
Next, Julian converted the final drive mechanism from belt to chain, then he installed a larger pair of laced hoops measuring 21 inches up front and 19 inches at the other end. The following step involved the fabrication of numerous tailor-made garments, including elegant fork covers and a voluptuous rear fender, as well as a custom headlight assembly that looks downright surreal.
As for the gas tank, it was sourced from a vintage Triumph and modified using a new fuel petcock flange, bespoke mounting points, and a minute filler cap. You will spot a classy aftermarket saddle taking pride of place just behind the fuel chamber, and it’s accompanied by a rectangular pillion unit that sits atop the rear fender.
The ‘04 MY Sportster was meticulously rewired to keep things looking neat, while its V-twin powerplant got treated to an LC Fabrications air cleaner, seamless exhaust plumbing, and a finned Biltwell clutch cover. Up in the cockpit, OWM’s one-off stunner (later dubbed “Urban Scrambler”) wears an analog Motogadget dial, shiny levers, and Beringer switchgear. Lastly, all-terrain tires and adjustable suspension items make this titan fully capable of taking things off-road.
