911 Turbo Drag Race Has All Seven Generations Lined Up, Looks Like Porsche Heaven

First of all, seeing all 7 cars next to each other feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Some of these are especially difficult to spot in day-to-day traffic. If you think of it, this race can only go one way. The newest of these cars is most likely to come out on top, so there is only one question left to answer. How big is the gap between them going to be?
First off, let's have a look at each one of the Turbos that showed up for the challenge. The 930 Turbo is the first contender of the day. This is the later model, fitted with the 3.3-liter engine.
With a then newly added air-to-air intercooler, the 930 Turbo engine had an output of 296 horsepower and 304 lb-ft (412 Nm) of torque. Porsche took things to the next level with the 964. Clients could choose between a 3.3-liter engine and a 3.6-liter one, with performance specs going as high up as 380-hp and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque.
The 993 Turbo came to be in 1995 and featured a 402-hp, twin-turbo 3.6-liter flat-six. A Turbo S was released later on and was slightly more capable than its sibling.
AWD, thus considerably improving the stability of the German sportscar. The switch to water-cooled engines happened in 1998, and 3 years later the new 996 Turbo made its debut, with 414-hp on tap. But the 996 that lined up for this race is a Turbo S version, and that one has 444-hp and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque.
As we're already halfway through the field, it's time to break the 500-hp barrier with the 997 series Turbo S. Now fitted with a larger displacement, 3.8-liter twin-turbo unit, this Turbo S is capable of churning out 523-hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.
The 991 series was around for the better part of the last decade, between 2011 and 2019. At this point, even the entry-level Carrera had more power than Porsche's first 911 Turbo. And so it comes as no surprise that a 991 Turbo S goes up to 552-hp and as much as 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque when over-boosting.
Last but not least, we're looking at the latest 992 Turbo S. Its twin-turbo flat-six power unit is rated for a massive 641-hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. That's more than you would get from a 911 GT1 Straßenversion, to help put things in perspective.
Of course, with AWD, a modern dual-clutch gearbox, the latest in suspension technology, and so on so forth, the 992 is going to obliterate its predecessors, regardless of the challenge.
Both the 930 and the 964 are going through age-specific issues, while the newer models are all fighting for the lead of the race. After a total of 3 runs, we get to see the telemetry results for all 7 cars, and the exact gap between them. The 992 Turbo S crosses the finish line in 10.2 seconds, which is impressive, to say the least.
The 991 model was just 0.5 seconds slower, while the 997 came in a further 0.2 seconds later. The gap starts getting bigger with the 996, which needed 12.3 seconds for the first challenge. The 993 was 5th overall, with a time of 12.8 seconds. The 964 was relatively slow, as it required 14 seconds to cross the finish line, with the 930 in last with a time of 14.9 seconds.
So there you have it, that's what almost 5 decades of evolution translates to at the drag strip. The 930 Turbo was 4.7 seconds slower to the quarter-mile finish line compared to the brand new Porsche 992 Turbo. Of course, this is a simplified analysis of the differences between the two cars, and you're welcome to see the bonus rolling races and braking test featured towards the end of the video.
