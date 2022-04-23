911 Turbo Drag Race Has All Seven Generations Lined Up, Looks Like Porsche Heaven

In 2025, Porsche will be celebrating 50 years since the birth of the 911 Turbo. With that in mind, we might just be getting a special edition model to celebrate this achievement. But until that happens, let's have a look at how the famous German-built sportscar evolved over the years. Because today, all 7 generations are lined up for a head-to-head battle down the quarter-mile (402 meters).