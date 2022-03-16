It Takes Work to Make a 993 Carrera S Look This Clean, but It Is Worth It

Detailing is more impressive to watch on dirtier vehicles, especially on barn finds, but that does not stop this video from being impressive, as dry ice is used to clean the underside of this 993-generation Porsche 911.
The model in question, a 911 Carrera S, looks rather clean, but it has been used by its current owner, and they intend to keep doing so for many years to come. So a detailing procedure was commissioned to ensure that the vehicle is as clean as it can be. Doing so ensures a better value for the vehicle in time, and prevention is better than treatment – just refer to any dentist on that one.
The last 993 Porsche left the Zuffenhausen factory gates back in 1998, which means that even the newest examples of the last air-cooled 911 turn 24 years old today. We expect to see more of these 911s turn up in detailing workshops across the world, as they are getting increasingly valuable.
Those who were their first owners must have realized their value even back then, as resale values for the 993 motivate any existing owner to protect their investment. On top of regular maintenance, which is key even if the vehicle is not driven that often, the occasional detailing will go a long way.
As you can observe, while the underside of the vehicle appeared to be just a bit dirty, it was far from clean, and the driver's seat required a bit of attention to look closer to factory fresh than it has been in over two decades. This is the kind of situation where a professional cannot be replaced, and just cleaning it yourself does not cut it.
Moreover, small touches such as polishing brake calipers, turn signals, taillights, and headlights go a long way. Especially if you are looking for a refreshed look. While this all costs money to do, it will leave you with a vehicle that looks better than most, which will give it more value in the event of a resale, as well as greater satisfaction for the driver, in day-to-day use.
