Shmee150 Drives a 993 Gunther Werks Porsche to a Car Event, Meets 1-of-6 Koenigsegg One:1

Gunther Werks needs no introduction. Operating from a small custom shop in Garden Grove, California, they are responsible for widebody 911s with bulging fenders and steamroller tires. Tim Burton, better known as Shmee150, got the chance to drive a 993 Gunther Werks Porsche to a hypercar meet.
Burton attended a car meet organized by Collecting Cars. Perhaps the most important thing on his itinerary was driving his friend Gunther Werks Porsche 911. The car has been in his garage (The Shmuseum) for some time and will soon be collected by the owner.
It's a 1-of-25 remastered Porsche 993 with a 435 HP naturally aspirated engine. It comes with many body shavings, carbon fiber parts for weight reduction, and a beautiful design by the team from Gunther Werks.
The ‘Winchester’ 993 Gunther Werks Porsche is a unique car. It's the production of what might have happened if Porsche had made a GT product of the 993 generation. It makes a whopping 435 HP from a 4.0-liter flat-six. This ferocious engine sits in a car made of carbon fiber with unique wheels explicitly designed for the model.
Behind the wheel, you instantly feel involved with the modified 993. According to Burton's experience, it is raw. It is noisy and visceral. The looks combined with the engineering aspect of this car make it a top-end model even in an era of electric vehicles. It might not be as fast as a 1,500-HP hypercar, but the 993 Gunther Werks Porsche makes you concentrate and then it rewards you.
Apart from being a remastered icon, the sport car is a capable athlete. It set a time of 1:30:99 at the Laguna Seca track, which is less than half a second behind the McLaren P1 on the same track.
On arrival, Burton spots many cool cars, including a Ferrari 812 Superfast, a Pagani Huayra, a Lamborghini Huracan, some Koenigseggs or a LaFerrari.
One of the Koenigseggs is a One:1, and probably Burton's favorite model from the automaker. Only six exist, with a prototype as a seventh. There was also an elegant green-on-green classic Aston Martin.
On the next parking lot is a Ford GT40, a critical car winning at Le Mans a part of Ford's history. Behind it is a Lamborghini Huracan STO looking majestic in the launch color scheme, rumbling down the street.
A green Koenigsegg Agera S is at the center with green carbon and accents. It also comes with green stitching on the interior and back, the engine bay, and the triple suspension setup.
After the event, it's time to roll out, and Burton is too excited to get back and drive the 993 Gunther Werks Porsche back home. He sets it up in Sport Mode and admits it's a little louder.
